6 best weekend gaming deals at Best Buy: Save up to $160 on games, controllers, and storage

It's November, which means a wave of deals on gaming gear, from new games to controllers and more. Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for a gift for a gamer, there are a lot of deals to sort through. You don't want to miss out on the best ones, so I hand-picked six of this weekend's top early Black Friday gaming deals at Best Buy.

Right now, you can pick up two of 2025's top sports titles at a sweet discount. EA Sports FC25 and EA Sports Madden NFL 25 are down to just $49 each. These make great gifts for sports fans, so don't miss out on those discounts.

I'm getting into mobile gaming this holiday season, so I have my eye on the Backbone One mobile game controller, down to just $59 at Best Buy. This is one of the best mobile controllers you can buy. It's perfect for cloud gaming and a steal at this price.

Now is the perfect time to take advantage of these deals since you'll want to pick up top games and gear before they sell out during Black Friday.

Top 6 Best Buy gaming deals ahead of Black Friday

EA Sports FC25 PS5: $69 $49 @ Best Buy The 2025 edition of EA's iconic game is here and on sale before the holidays! You can pick up the Standard Edition for just $50 at Best Buy, making this a great gift for gamers (or yourself). The Xbox version is also on sale for the same price, so that you can score that discount on either console.

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 PS5: $69 $47 @ Best Buy Grab the most popular football game for less than $50 ahead of Black Friday! If you're looking for a gift for a gamer or a sports fan, it's hard to go wrong with Madden NFL. The 2025 edition is here, and it's already on sale. This version is updated with the current slate of players, improved graphics, and an improved and expanded Franchise system.

Backbone One Mobile Game Controller (PS5 Edition): $99 $59 @ Best Buy Mobile gaming is getting more popular every year, especially with the rise of cloud gaming, so there's never been a better time to pick up a great mobile game controller. You can't go wrong with the Backbone One! Laptop Mag gave this controller an Editor's Choice award, calling it "the best iPhone controller yet." It's sleek and stable, performing on par with a standard game controller.

Logitech Driving Force Shifter controller: $59 $49 @ Best Buy There's nothing like playing a racing game with real simulator controllers. If you already have a racing wheel, you can complete your setup with the Logitech Driving Force Shifter. Right now, it's down to just $49, a bargain for any fan of racing games!

WD BLACK SN850P 4TB Internal SSD PS5: $459 $359 @ Best Buy Need more space for your PS5 game library? With this deal from Best Buy, you can save $100 on one of the best SSD storage expansion cards around! WD BLACK SSDs are reliable, fast, and durable, making them a top choice for gamers who need more storage. If 4TB is more than you need, the 1TB version is down to just $121, and the 2TB model is on sale for $185.