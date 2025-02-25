Asus ROG RTX 4070 gaming laptops are up to $520 off, here are 3 deals I recommend
Asus RTX 4070 gaming laptops are deeply discounted, starting at just $1,079
If you want powerful graphics in a powerful gaming system, take a look at these three Asus ROG gaming laptops on sale now at Best Buy and B&H Photo. Even better, these three configurations cover a range of prices, which means there's a laptop with RTX 4070 graphics even for those trying to stick to a budget.
All three of these models pack Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics with 8GB of VRAM, which means you'll have a smooth experience even with demanding AAA games.
Best Buy has one of the deepest discounts of the bunch. You can now buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 for $1,079, a massive $520 savings over the usual $1,599 price. This model has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a 1080p display, and a 512GB SSD.
For a little bit more, this Asus ROG Strix G17 is on sale for $1,299 at B&H Photo. That's $450 less than the usual $1,749 price. For the extra dollars, you get a larger QHD screen, double the storage with a 1TB SSD, and an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX processor.
For a fully tricked out system, take a look at the Asus ROG Strix G16 now $2,079 at Best Buy. It carries a modest discount of $220, but this 2024 release packs a massive 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD alongside an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and a QHD display.
Any of these models will serve you well if you need powerful RTX 4070 graphics, and you can get them on sale for a limited time now at Best Buy and B&H Photo.
Today's best Asus ROG RTX 4070 laptop deals
Save a massive $520 on this last-gen Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 laptop. That brings this model down to one of the lowest prices we've seen for this configuration.
Features: 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with 165Hz refresh, Intel Core i7 13620H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, HDMI 2.1 port, audio jack, 2x USB-A 3.2, 2x USB-C 3.2 (1x supports Thunderbolt 4), Gigabit ethernet
Save $450 on this 17-inch config of the Asus ROG Strix G17. This model packs an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and a massive QHD 17-inch screen with a fast 240Hz refresh, 3ms response time, and 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut. This hefty model is best left sitting on your desk, though, since it weighs 6.2 pounds.
Features: 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display with 240Hz refresh and 500 nits brightness, Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, HDMI 2.1 port, audio jack, 2 x USB-C 3.2, 2 x USB-A 3.2, Gigabit ethernet
Snag $220 off this 2024 release of the Asus ROG Strix G16 with a 14th Gen Intel CPU and a sharp QHD screen.
Features: 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) IPS display with 240Hz refresh and 500 nits brightness, Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, HDMI 2.1 port, audio jack, 2 x USB-C 3.2 (1x supports Thunderbolt 4), 2 x USB-A 3.2, Gigabit ethernet
Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.
