3 massive RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals slash up to $538 off — starting at just $879

A capable gaming laptop equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics can handle challenging graphics and animations with aplomb, and right now you can find such laptops at a range of prices. Whether you're looking to spend under $1,000 or you want to splurge, we've found an option for you.

All three of the laptops highlighted here have RTX 4070 graphics on board. Two of the three use AMD processors, and all three models have 16GB of RAM.

At the top of the line is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 16 for $1,474 at Best Buy. That's a big $525 price cut and a strong deal for this system's configuration. It runs on an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, a 16-inch WQXGA OLED display with a fast 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1TB SSD.

In the middle of the pack is the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 9 at $1,231, a similarly massive $538 savings over its usual price. This model packs an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, a WXQGA display with 165Hz refresh, and a 1TB SSD.

If you want to save a few dollars by prioritizing graphics cards and processors over display, check out the Lenovo LOQ 15 laptop, which is now $879 at Walmart. That price slashes $320 from the usual price. Unlike the other two models here, it has just a 15.6-inch FHD 1080p display with 144Hz refresh. But that's the biggest compromise you're making to save hundreds and still get a solid gaming laptop.

Act fast on these deals since it's unclear how long they'll be around.

Today's best RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16: was $1,999 now $1,474 at Best Buy Save $525 on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop. This model stands out for its top-tier components, including an Intel Cor Ultra 9 processor, brilliant OLED display and fast 244Hz refresh rate. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2600 x 1600) OLED display with a 244Hz refresh, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD