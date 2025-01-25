3 amazing RTX 4080 gaming laptop deals: Save over $500 on MSI, Asus, and Alienware!

Deals
By
published

Skip the RTX 50-series and save hundreds on a top-tier gaming laptop

Two MSI Vector 16 HX RTX 4080 gaming laptops back to back in front of a blue background with a Laptop Mag deals icon
(Image credit: MSI/Future, edited with Canva)

Nvidia's brand-new RTX 50-series graphics cards were just unveiled at CES 2025... which is exactly why right now is the perfect time to buy an RTX 40-series gaming laptop. Hear me out.

As Laptop Mag editor Rami Tabari said ahead of the RTX 50-series launch, a new series of GPUs means the previous generation, the RTX 40-series, will receive massive price cuts. These GPUs still offer more than enough power for most gamers, especially the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090. The RTX 40-series GPUs may even get the new DLSS 4 feature that launched this month with the 50-series.

If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, especially if you're on a budget, an RTX 4080 gaming laptop is the way to go right now. So, I hand-picked these 3 top deals on RTX 4080 gaming laptops.

For example, the Editor's Choice MSI Vector 16 HX is $300 off right now at B&H Photo! This is one of our top-rated RTX 40-series gaming laptops and received high praise for its stellar display and solid battery life.

Top 3 RTX 4080 gaming laptop deals this weekend

MSI Vector 16 HX
MSI Vector 16 HX: was $2,099 now $1,799 at BHPhoto

B&H Photo is slashing $300 off the MSI Vector 16 HX, which boasts some serious specs. For less than $2,000, you get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. Our review praised the high FPS delivered by the RTX 4080 GPU along with the Vector's stunning display and surprisingly strong battery life.

Our review: ★★★★½, Editor's Choice

View Deal
ASUS ROG Strix 18
ASUS ROG Strix 18: was $2,599 now $2,199 at Best Buy

Right now you can score $400 off on the slick ASUS ROG Strix 18 at Best Buy! This gaming beast features a huge 18-inch display paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage. Plus, it's wrapped in an RGB-covered chassis in typical ASUS ROG style. Our review critiqued its price, but you won't have to worry about that with this huge discount.

Our review: ★★★★

View Deal
Dell Alienware m16
Dell Alienware m16: was $2,799 now $2,239 at Best Buy

Save a whopping $560 on the powerhouse Alienware m16 with this deal from Best Buy! It features a speedy AMD Ryzen 9 7000 series CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, with a 16-inch 240Hz QHD display to top it all off. While the battery life could be better, our review gave its phenomenal gaming performance high praise.

Our review (RTX 4070 configuration): ★★★½

View Deal
Stevie Bonifield
Stevie Bonifield
Freelance Writer

Stevie Bonifield is a freelance tech journalist specializing in keyboards, peripherals, gaming gear, and mobile tech. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, photography, and building way too many custom keyboards