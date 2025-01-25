3 amazing RTX 4080 gaming laptop deals: Save over $500 on MSI, Asus, and Alienware!

Nvidia's brand-new RTX 50-series graphics cards were just unveiled at CES 2025... which is exactly why right now is the perfect time to buy an RTX 40-series gaming laptop. Hear me out.

As Laptop Mag editor Rami Tabari said ahead of the RTX 50-series launch, a new series of GPUs means the previous generation, the RTX 40-series, will receive massive price cuts. These GPUs still offer more than enough power for most gamers, especially the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090. The RTX 40-series GPUs may even get the new DLSS 4 feature that launched this month with the 50-series.

If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, especially if you're on a budget, an RTX 4080 gaming laptop is the way to go right now. So, I hand-picked these 3 top deals on RTX 4080 gaming laptops.

For example, the Editor's Choice MSI Vector 16 HX is $300 off right now at B&H Photo! This is one of our top-rated RTX 40-series gaming laptops and received high praise for its stellar display and solid battery life.

Top 3 RTX 4080 gaming laptop deals this weekend

MSI Vector 16 HX: was $2,099 now $1,799 at BHPhoto B&H Photo is slashing $300 off the MSI Vector 16 HX, which boasts some serious specs. For less than $2,000, you get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. Our review praised the high FPS delivered by the RTX 4080 GPU along with the Vector's stunning display and surprisingly strong battery life. Our review: ★★★★½, Editor's Choice

ASUS ROG Strix 18: was $2,599 now $2,199 at Best Buy Right now you can score $400 off on the slick ASUS ROG Strix 18 at Best Buy! This gaming beast features a huge 18-inch display paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage. Plus, it's wrapped in an RGB-covered chassis in typical ASUS ROG style. Our review critiqued its price, but you won't have to worry about that with this huge discount. Our review: ★★★★