Game-changing Nvidia DLSS 4 feature may come to non-RTX 50 series gaming laptops

Nvidia's highly-anticipated GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs are finally here, along with some exciting details on DLSS 4, the latest version of Nvidia's graphics upscaling tech. However, one of the most important DLSS 4 features, Multi Frame Generation, may not be exclusive to Nvidia's new GPUs.

At CES 2025 earlier this month, Nvidia announced a slew of exciting features for DLSS 4, launching alongside its new RTX 50-series graphics cards on January 30, 2025.

One DLSS 4 feature—Multi Frame Generation, which uses AI to significantly increase FPS by up to eight times—was initially thought to be exclusively available on the 50-series GPUs. However, that might not be the case for long.

According to Nvidia's Bryan Catanzaro, Multi Frame Generation may eventually make its way to older hardware, meaning you might not need to upgrade your gaming laptop just yet.

Multi Frame Generation might not be exclusive to RTX 50-series after all

Inside DLSS 4 & Nvidia Machine Learning: The Bryan Catanzaro Interview - YouTube Watch On

In an interview with Digital Foundry published on January 19, Bryan Catanzaro, VP of Applied Deep Learning Research at Nvidia, shared some details about what lies ahead for the new DLSS 4 features announced at CES 2025. Specifically, Catanzaro hinted at the possibility of the new Multi Frame Generation feature on older GPUs.

When asked if Multi Frame Generation in DLSS 4 could run on RTX 30-series graphics cards, Catanzaro explained, "I think this is primarily a question of optimization and also engineering, and then the ultimate user experience.

"We're launching this frame generation, the best multi-frame generation technology, with the 50 series and we'll see what we're able to squeeze out of older hardware in the future."

That's not any confirmation Multi Frame Generation will definitely come to older GPUs down the road, but it certainly leaves the door open for that possibility. From what Catanzaro said, it sounds like a question of whether or not Nvidia can optimize the feature well enough to run on older hardware.

While DLSS 4 is coming to all RTX GPUs, Multi Frame Generation was initially unveiled as an RTX 50-series exclusive. Older RTX 40, 30, and 20 series GPUs will also receive DLSS 4 improvements, but only in a limited manner.

What's next?

It would be a huge win for many gaming laptop owners to see Multi Frame Generation eventually make its way to RTX 40-series and maybe even RTX 30-series GPUs.

This DLSS 4 feature could not only boost frame rates and improve performance on higher resolutions, but it could also help gamers get a little more longevity out of their current hardware, which already lacks the horsepower of their desktop contemporaries.

Of course, we're still excited to see how new gaming laptops with RTX 50-series GPUs perform, but if you just bought a sweet new RTX 40-series laptop, you may be set for a surprise boost in graphical output should Nvidia follow through on this opportunity.