Forget Prime Day deals! You'll be able to start saving early with these 5 fantastic Walmart home office deals

Summer is the season for saving big. We just had a plethora of great deals during Walmart Plus Week, Prime Day will have its time in the sun on July 16 and 17 with deals scattered throughout the week, and sandwiched between these two events will be Walmart Deals, a huge sales event Walmart just announced.

The Walmart Deals event will start Monday, July 8 at 5 p.m. ET and last through Thursday, July 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and savings will be available to all customers on Walmart.com and the Walmart app.

Among Walmart's new summer deals, there are a few items that stand out as must-haves for your home office. Some are practical, like this TCL Air Purifier for just $29 or HP's Victus laptop for $599, and others are fun post-work items, like Nintendo's Joy-Con bundle for $69 with a copy of Super Mario Party.

You can peruse the entire Walmart Deals sale early, or read on to see the top deals I recommend below so you have your cart ready when the sale goes live on July 8.

Best Walmart Deals event deals

TCL 65-inch Class Q TV: $498 $398 @ Walmart

One work-from-home luxury is being able to complete your work while watching TV. Whether you're playing an old TV show favorite in the background or catching a game while working late, this 65-inch beauty — slashed by $100 — will be a welcome addition to your home office walls. Features: 64.5-inch screen size, QLED display tech, 60Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, 4K UHD resolution, Google TV platform, HDR PRO+, Auto Game Mode with AMD FreeSync, DTS Virtual:X

HP 15.6-inch Victus Laptop: $979 $599 @ Walmart

Adding a laptop to your home office setup allows you the freedom to pick up what you're working on and take it with you, either to a coffee shop or another room in the home. And with this laptop's dedicated GPU and powerful CPU, you'll be able to throw intensive photo- and video-editing tasks at it (and play games when work stops for the day) — all with a savings of $380. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 144Hz, IPS display, AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU (w/ 6GB of VRAM), 8GB of RAM (upgradeable to 16GB), 512GB of SSD storage, HD webcam, estimated 11-hour battery life

TCL Air Purifier: $69 $29 @ Walmart

Save $40 on a new air purifier for your home office, and enjoy fresh, clean air throughout your work day. With its Breeva 3-stage filtration system, it'll remove pet hair, dust, pollen, mold, bacteria, smoke, odors, and more from your environment. Plus, it operates quietly, so you'll barely even notice it's there. Features: Breeva 3-stage filtration system (pre-filter, True HEPA (H13), and activated carbon filter), 360-degree clean, quiet operating sound, Timer feature for 1, 2, 4, and 8-hour intervals, LED filter status indicator

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons & Game Bundle: $99 $69 @ Walmart

When you've clocked out for the day, playing Nintendo's Super Mario Party game with family or friends is the perfect way to unwind. This deal bundles the game with a set of red and blue Joy-Cons and knocks an extra $30 off an already-great price.