Dell XPS laptops: The 5 best deals for October Prime Day

Dell's XPS laptop series has a long-standing reputation for solid design and outstanding performance. If you've been considering an XPS laptop, this is a great time to buy, thanks to Best Buy and Dell's sales inspired by Amazon's October Prime Day.

Take this popular configuration of the Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC, on sale for $999 at Best Buy. That's a savings of $500 on this AI-enabled laptop with a 13.4-inch OLED touchscreen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This is an amazing deal to get this laptop with an OLED touchscreen. In our Dell XPS 13 review, we awarded this laptop 4 out of 5 stars and noted its excellent battery life and design.

If you value memory over display quality, the standard FHD 1080p XPS 13 model is also on sale for $999 at Dell. However, that version gets a free upgrade to 32GB of RAM (you have to select this manually when ordering). If you want an Intel version, the XPS 13 laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and 32GB of RAM is on sale for $1,359, a savings of $400.

Meanwhile, larger screen sizes are also on sale at Dell. Save $500 on the XPS 14, now on sale for $999 at Dell. This model has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. At this price, the laptop has a 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) non-touchscreen display. Add $300 to get the 3.2K (3200 x 2000) OLED touchscreen display. Not to be left out, the XPS 15 is now $1,059, $300 less than its regular price.

While these XPS sales are not at Amazon, their timing clearly matches that of Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day, running now through October 9.

Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC (OLED)

Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC (OLED): $1,499 $999 @ Best Buy

Epic deal! Save $500 on this Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC. This deal stands out not only for its deep discount, but also because you're getting a 13.4-inch OLED touchscreen with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor. Features: 13.4-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) touchscreen, 60Hz refresh, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, Qualcomm Adreno, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows Home.

Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC (FHD)

Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC (FHD): $1,399 $999 @ Dell

Save $400 on this configuration of the Dell XPS 13. This version has an FHD non-touchscreen display with up to 120Hz refresh, but for this price, you can get a free upgrade from 16GB to 32GB of RAM (scroll down in the configuration options and select the free upgrade). Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, 30-120Hz refresh, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, Qualcomm Adreno, 32GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows Home.

Dell XPS 13 (Intel)

Dell XPS 13 (Intel): $1,759 $1,359 @ Dell Yet another Dell XPS 13 variant with a $400 savings, this one for Intel fans. This version has an FHD non-touchscreen display with up to 120Hz refresh, but for this price, you can get a free upgrade from 16GB to 32GB of RAM (scroll down in the configuration options and select the free upgrade). Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, 30-120Hz refresh, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Intel Arc graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows Pro.

Dell XPS 14 (Intel)

Dell XPS 14 (Intel): $1,799 $1,299 @ Dell Save $500 on this Dell XPS 14 configuration. This version packs a 3.2K OLED display for brilliant images on a roomier display than Dell's smaller XPS model. Features: 14.5-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000) OLED touchscreen, 60Hz refresh, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows Home.

Dell XPS 15 (Intel)

Dell XPS 15 (Intel): $1,359 $1,059 @ Dell

Save $300 on this Dell XPS 15 laptop. It has a spacious 15.6-inch display, and uses an Intel Core i7-13620H processor. At 4.21 pounds, this larger model weighs more than the featherlight XPS 13s, but it also has the space for more ports, including 2 Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a USB-C 3.2 Gen2, and an SD Card slot. Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, 30-120Hz refresh, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows Pro.