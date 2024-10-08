Dell XPS laptops: The 5 best deals for October Prime Day

Dell's XPS laptops are among the best you can buy

Dell XPS laptops
Dell's XPS laptop series has a long-standing reputation for solid design and outstanding performance. If you've been considering an XPS laptop, this is a great time to buy, thanks to Best Buy and Dell's sales inspired by Amazon's October Prime Day.  

Take this popular configuration of the Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC, on sale for $999 at Best Buy. That's a savings of $500 on this AI-enabled laptop with a 13.4-inch OLED touchscreen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This is an amazing deal to get this laptop with an OLED touchscreen. In our Dell XPS 13 review, we awarded this laptop 4 out of 5 stars and noted its excellent battery life and design.

If you value memory over display quality, the standard FHD 1080p XPS 13 model is also on sale for $999 at Dell. However, that version gets a free upgrade to 32GB of RAM (you have to select this manually when ordering). If you want an Intel version, the XPS 13 laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and 32GB of RAM is on sale for $1,359, a savings of $400.

Meanwhile, larger screen sizes are also on sale at Dell. Save $500 on the XPS 14, now on sale for $999 at Dell. This model has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. At this price, the laptop has a 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) non-touchscreen display. Add $300 to get the 3.2K (3200 x 2000) OLED touchscreen display. Not to be left out, the XPS 15 is now $1,059, $300 less than its regular price. 

While these XPS sales are not at Amazon, their timing clearly matches that of Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day, running now through October 9

Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC (OLED)

Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC (OLED): $1,499 $999 @ Best Buy Epic deal!

Epic deal! Save $500 on this Dell XPS 13  Copilot+ PC. This deal stands out not only for its deep discount, but also because you're getting a 13.4-inch OLED touchscreen with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor. 

Features: 13.4-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) touchscreen, 60Hz refresh, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, Qualcomm Adreno, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows Home.

Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC (FHD)

Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC (FHD): $1,399 $999 @ Dell

Save $400 on this configuration of the Dell XPS 13. This version has an FHD non-touchscreen display with up to 120Hz refresh, but for this price, you can get a free upgrade from 16GB to 32GB of RAM (scroll down in the configuration options and select the free upgrade). 

Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, 30-120Hz refresh, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, Qualcomm Adreno, 32GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows Home.

Dell XPS 13 (Intel)

Dell XPS 13 (Intel): $1,759 $1,359 @ Dell&nbsp;

Yet another Dell XPS 13 variant with a $400 savings, this one for Intel fans. This version has an FHD non-touchscreen display with up to 120Hz refresh, but for this price, you can get a free upgrade from 16GB to 32GB of RAM (scroll down in the configuration options and select the free upgrade).

Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, 30-120Hz refresh, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Intel Arc graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows Pro.

Dell XPS 14 (Intel)

Dell XPS 14 (Intel): $1,799 $1,299 @ Dell

Save $500 on this Dell XPS 14 configuration. This version packs a 3.2K OLED display for brilliant images on a roomier display than Dell's smaller XPS model.

Features: 14.5-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000) OLED touchscreen, 60Hz refresh, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows Home.

Dell XPS 15 (Intel)

Dell XPS 15 (Intel): $1,359 $1,059 @ Dell

Save $300 on this Dell XPS 15 laptop. It has a spacious 15.6-inch display, and uses an Intel Core i7-13620H processor. At 4.21 pounds, this larger model weighs more than the featherlight XPS 13s, but it also has the space for more ports, including 2 Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a USB-C 3.2 Gen2, and an SD Card slot.  

Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, 30-120Hz refresh, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows Pro.

Melissa Perenson