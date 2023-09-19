The ultra portable Dell XPS 13 drops to just $599 in end of summer sale
The ultra portable Dell XPS 13 laptop is at stellar price in Dell's end-of-summer sale. Even better, take $100 off select laptops from $999+ with coupon," SAVE100" at checkout. Or, knock $150 off laptops $1,499+ via coupon, "SAVE150", and $350 off PCs from $2,499+ via code "SAVE350".
As part of the sale, you can get the Dell XPS 13 with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU for just $599. Typically $799, that's $200 off and the lowest price we could find for this laptop. If you require a PC with a little more kick, pick up the 12th Gen Intel i7-powered Dell XPS 13 for $999 ($100 off). Apply coupon, "SAVE100" at checkout to lock in your savings.
This is one of the best laptop deals to snag now if you can't stand to wait for Black Friday.
Today's best Dell XPS 13 deal
Dell XPS 13 (9315)
Was:
$799
Now: $599 @ Dell
Overview:
Save $200 on the Dell XPS 13 laptop
Features: 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit-display, Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB NVMe SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall Dell laptop to buy.
Release date: Aug. 2022
Price check:
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Dell XPS 13 laptop
Reviews: Although Dell XPS 13 9315 got mixed reviews, it has an average rating of 4-stars across our brands. Overall, it's the best laptop for most people who want a super-portable PC with good battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy if: You want an ultra-portable laptop that you can take everywhere. This Dell XPS 13 configuration is suitable for day-to-day takes, light video editing and casual gaming.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for more demanding workloads. For heavier multitasking, consider the 12th Gen Intel i7 Dell XPS 13 with 16GB RAM for $999. Apply coupon, "SAVE100" at checkout to lock in this deal price.
