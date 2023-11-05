Cyber Monday deals 2023 — what to expect

Cyber Monday 2023 is on Nov. 27 which will be an online shopping event of excellent post Black Friday online shopping deals. Big retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart will continue to offer excellent holiday sales. The best Cyber Monday deals often match Black Friday deals. In some instances, the deals are better.

So be sure to bookmark this page and check back on Cyber Monday for the best discounts of the season. See today's best deals on must-have holiday tech below:

Cyber Monday deals 2023

Cyber Monday deals — Top deals

Apple 13" MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

The 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the cheapest MacBook out there is now $250 cheaper than normal. Though it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $749

Preorder Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,499 @ Best Buy w/ membership

My Best Buy Plus and Total members save $100 on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro M3. Best Buy's trade in offer takes up to $825 off. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Preorders ship to arrive by Nov. 7, 2023.

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon via on page coupon

Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Best Buy $1,049 | B&H $1,049

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420: $1,449 $829 @ Dell

Save $620 on the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420, one of the best laptops for students and business pros alike. This machine packs a 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) 300-nit matte display, Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 3050 GPU. The laptop's speedy 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD ensures fast data transfers, and ample file storage.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $999 $0 @ Amazon w/ activation

Get the iPhone 15 Pro for $0 with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activation and financing through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $60/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone every year with annual upgrades.

Apple iPad 10: $449 $399 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 10.9-inch Apple iPad 10th generation via Amazon's on page coupon. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6. Price check: Best Buy $449| B&H $449

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $69 @ Walmart

Save $60 on the AirPods 2 with lightning Charging Case at Walmart starting Nov. 8. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: $429 $379 @ Walmart

One upcoming Walmart Black Friday deal knocks $50 off the Apple Watch Series 9. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Cyber Monday deals — Laptops

Preorder Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro: $1,999 $1,899 @ Best Buy

Save $100 when you preorder the MacBook Pro M3 Pro with your My Best Buy Plus or Total membership The MacBook Pro with M3 Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images. MacBook Pro with M3 Pro preorders are expected to ship by Nov. 7.

Preorder Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max: $3,199 $3,099 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Save $100 when you preorder the MacBook Pro with M3 Max at Best Buy. The MacBook Pro with M3 Max is specifically designed with machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors in mind. Preorders for the M3 Max are expected to ship by Nov. 9-13.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,799 @ B&H

Save $200 on the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro. Apple's latest pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch (3024 x1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port. Price check: Amazon $1,867 (used) | Best Buy $1,999

Dell XPS 13 Plus OLED: $1,699 $1,249 @ Dell

Save $450 on the Dell XPS 13 Plus 13th Gen Intel laptop. This configuration has a 13.4-inch 3.5K (3456 x 2160) OLED 400-nit touch screen for an immersive viewing experience. It's powered by a 4.7-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: $1,449 $1,199 @ Dell

Save $250 on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 detachable design laptop. It's the best laptop for creators and anyone else who wants a flexible device. This machine has a 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920) 500-nit touch screen with Dell Active pen support, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. For security, the power button doubles as a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader.

Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: $1,099 $949 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the Gigabyte G5 with Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4060 GPU inside. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD.

Lenovo LOQ RTX 4060: $1,419 $1,079 @ Lenovo

Save $340 on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4060 GPU. This AMD-powered machine totes a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 350-nit 144Hz display, 3.8-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with the the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and 8GB of dedicated memory. There's also a built-in 1080p camera with dual mic and privacy shutter for Twitch streaming and zoom calls. This Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop includes 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass.

Cyber Monday deals — Tablets

Apple iPad 9th Generation: $479 $399 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 256GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Cheaper option: 64GB model iPad 9 for $249

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (256GB): $1,199 $1,049 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the 256GB model Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The tablet in this deal packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of microSD-expandable storage. It ships with an S Pen stylus which instantly converts the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into a drawing tablet. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery. You can order online and it will be ready for pick up at your nearest Best Buy within the hour.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/ Pro Signature Keyboard: $1,539 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $440 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. My Best Buy Plus ant total members save an extra $50). The tablet in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense Flow touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD provides fast file transfers and storage.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): $139 up to 20% off @ Amazon w/ trade-in

Save up to 20% on the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 with eligible trade-in. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, it's 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.

Google Pixel Tablet w/ Charging Speaker Dock: $499 $399 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $100 off the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock. It doubles as a smart display and Google Nest Hub so you can stay in touch with your inner circle and control other smart devices. It features a 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 8MP front camera with 1080p video recording, and 8MP rear camera. It's powered by Google's Tensor G2, has a built-in fingerprint reader, and includes 128GB of storage.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus w Book Cover: $689 $669 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus with Book Cover. This fan edition S9 tablet packs a large, beautiful 12.4-inch screen, dual speakers and a rated battery life of up to 18 hours. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is one of the best tablet for multitaskers, gamers and movie buffs.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus: $229 $139 @ Lenovo

Save up to $70 on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Gen 3. The base model packs a 10.6-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) touchscreen with 400 nits of brightness for all your content consumption needs. Under the hood is a powerful MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus also sports an 8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Cyber Monday deals — Monitors

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $2,69 9 $1,699 @ B&H

Lowest price! B&H just slashed $1,000 off the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Monitor. Samsung's first ever 55-inch, 4K curved gaming display, the Odyssey Ark has a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate. What's more, it can convert from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing mode. Price check: Amazon $1,799 |Best Buy $1,799

LG UltraGear 32"Gaming Monitor: $349 $209 @ Walmart

Save $140 on the sleek and stylish LG UltraGear gaming monitor. This 32-inch (2560 x 1440) display features 165Hz refresh rate and ultrafast 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync technology, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction provide buttery-smooth gameplay.

Alienware 38" WQHD+ Curved Monitor: $999 $789 @ B&H

Lowest price! Save $210 on the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) wit G-Sync. In our Alienware 38 AW3821DW review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its bright, vivid ultra-wide 4K panel, high refresh rate and fast response time. It features a huge 37.5-inch WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) 144Hz Nano IPS panel with 2300R curvature, 1ms response, 450 nits of brightness and DisplayHDR 600 support. Price check: Amazon $999 | Dell $999

Cyber Monday deals — Headphones

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones $349 $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $150 on the newest set of Beats headphones. With a custom 40mm active driver offering enhanced sound clarity and near-zero distortion at high volumes, ANC, and personalized spatial audio immersing you fully into your music, the Beats Studio Pro headphones may as well transport you to another world while listening. Or you could turn ANC off, and still enjoy the pure sound while staying aware of your surroundings. Price check: Best Buy $199 | B&H $219

Beats Studio Buds Plus: $169 $129 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the Beats Studio Buds Plus for Prime Day. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. Price check: Best Buy $129

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Beats Studio Buds. Beats Studio Buds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of ear tips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with a charging case).

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.