Lenovo reduces the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 price by 56% for the holidays
Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon is regarded as one of the best business laptops. Its top-notch performance, lightweight design, and incredibly satisfying keyboard with the traditional ThinkPad TrackPoint pointing stick make it a winner.
Lenovo is gifting its customers a massive 56% off the last-gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon for the holidays. That means you can pick up the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 for just $1,420 — giving you $1,809 in savings! For such a reliable business laptop, that's a steal.
In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 review, the laptop impressed us with its portable and lightweight form factor, great battery life of 13 hours and 45 minutes, and surprisingly excellent audio quality. If you plan to travel with your ThinkPad X1 Carbon, that battery life is exceptional for an older Windows laptop.
The discounted ThinkPad X1 Carbon configuration we spotted at Lenovo has even better specs than our review unit. It has 32GB of RAM for tab-hoarding and multitasking and a better-performing Intel Core i7-1365U processor. Check out all the details below for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, or look at all the laptop, desktop, and computer accessory deals Lenovo has to offer.
Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 deal
Snag the lowest price on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, with a total savings of $1,809 (56% off). If the discount doesn't apply automatically, use code THINKWINTERSALE at checkout.
Release date: April 2023
Price check: I couldn't find this exact configuration anywhere except via Lenovo's official site.
Price history: This Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 configuration is at the lowest price we've ever seen.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 400-nit, 60Hz IPS non-touch display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro processor, 32GB RAM, integrated Intel Xe graphics, 512GB of SSD storage, fingerprint reader, 1080p IR+RGB camera with privacy shutter, backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Pro
Reviews: In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 review, we awarded the business laptop 4 out of 5 stars thanks to its lightweight design, great battery life, fast SSD, and decent speaker setup. At 56% off, it's undoubtedly a business laptop worth considering, especially when it has double the RAM our review unit did.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're searching for a reliable, well-built, lightweight everyday laptop that can easily tackle personal or business-related tasks.
Don't it buy if: You need a laptop that can handle more graphics-intensive tasks, like video editing or gaming. Take a look at the other best laptop deals we've rounded up for more options.
