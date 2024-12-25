Lenovo reduces the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 price by 56% for the holidays

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon is regarded as one of the best business laptops. Its top-notch performance, lightweight design, and incredibly satisfying keyboard with the traditional ThinkPad TrackPoint pointing stick make it a winner.

Lenovo is gifting its customers a massive 56% off the last-gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon for the holidays. That means you can pick up the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 for just $1,420 — giving you $1,809 in savings! For such a reliable business laptop, that's a steal.

In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 review, the laptop impressed us with its portable and lightweight form factor, great battery life of 13 hours and 45 minutes, and surprisingly excellent audio quality. If you plan to travel with your ThinkPad X1 Carbon, that battery life is exceptional for an older Windows laptop.

The discounted ThinkPad X1 Carbon configuration we spotted at Lenovo has even better specs than our review unit. It has 32GB of RAM for tab-hoarding and multitasking and a better-performing Intel Core i7-1365U processor. Check out all the details below for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, or look at all the laptop, desktop, and computer accessory deals Lenovo has to offer.

Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 deal