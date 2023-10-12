5 Best Lenovo Prime Day deals still available — don't miss out!
The best Lenovo Prime Day deals you can still get slash prices on today's top mobile tech. For instance, you can get the powerful Lenovo Legion 5i Pro RTX 4060 gaming laptop for $1,249. At $350 off its normal price of $1599, it's never been cheaper.
One of the best gaming laptops to buy, it runs on the latest 13th Gen Intel Core CPU alongside Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 40 series GPU. Beyond gaming, this powerful hardware combo is great for video editing, photo editing, and other graphics intensive tasks.
Although you don't need Prime to snag this one, you'll need to join Prime to snag exclusive member-only deals. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 for $735 is one of them. This nifty 2-in-1 laptop morphs from into tablet, stand or viewing modes as needed.
And that's just a portion of the best Prime Day Lenovo deals still available at Amazon and elsewhere. See my top recommended savings below and our Prime Day deals hub for more options.
Lenovo Prime Day deals 2023
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro RTX 4060:
$1,599 $1,249 @ Amazon
Save $350 on the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 8. This gaming laptop packs a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 165Hz 300 nit display for a best-in-class viewing experience. It's powered by the latest Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU coupled with a massive 16GB of RAM. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory provides the graphics muscle. Store your important docs and game files on the laptop's speedy 1TB SSD. This laptop includes 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Price check: Lenovo $1,299
16" Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5:
$849 $734 @ Amazon
Save $115 on the convertible Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i. This flexible machine morphs from laptop to tablet, stand or viewing mode as needed.
Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1200) touch display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated graphics and 512GB SSD.
Lenovo Tab M9 w/ Folio Case (2023):
$139 $99 @ Amazon
Best Buy's 48-hour flash sale knocks $40 off the Lenovo Tab M9, the ideal tablet for on the go use. Stream your favorite TV series and movies on a superb 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch-enabled display. Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual stereo speakers, deliver immersive sound.
Price check: Best Buy $99 (without Folio case)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i:
$599 $429 @ BJ's w/
Better than Prime Day: Use your BJ's membership or free 1-Day guest pass and save $60 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3. Its FHD display and Dolby Audio makes movies and shows come to life. The laptop's webcam privacy shutter prevents prying eyes from spying. This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 12th gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.
Price check: Amazon $449
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11:
$3,299 $1,614 @ Lenovo
Save 50% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon, "THINKANNUALW3" at checkout. In our ThinkPad Carbon Gen 11 review, we rate it a solid 4 out of 5 star for its shockingly lightweight feel, fast SSD and great battery life. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests. The ThinkPad X1 Gen 11 in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and speedy 512GB SSD.
