5 Best Lenovo Prime Day deals still available — don't miss out!

The best Lenovo Prime Day deals you can still get slash prices on today's top mobile tech. For instance, you can get the powerful Lenovo Legion 5i Pro RTX 4060 gaming laptop for $1,249. At $350 off its normal price of $1599, it's never been cheaper.

One of the best gaming laptops to buy, it runs on the latest 13th Gen Intel Core CPU alongside Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 40 series GPU. Beyond gaming, this powerful hardware combo is great for video editing, photo editing, and other graphics intensive tasks.

Although you don't need Prime to snag this one, you'll need to join Prime to snag exclusive member-only deals. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 for $735 is one of them. This nifty 2-in-1 laptop morphs from into tablet, stand or viewing modes as needed.

And that's just a portion of the best Prime Day Lenovo deals still available at Amazon and elsewhere. See my top recommended savings below and our Prime Day deals hub for more options.

Lenovo Prime Day deals 2023

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro RTX 4060: $1,599 $1,249 @ Amazon

Save $350 on the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 8. This gaming laptop packs a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 165Hz 300 nit display for a best-in-class viewing experience. It's powered by the latest Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU coupled with a massive 16GB of RAM. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory provides the graphics muscle. Store your important docs and game files on the laptop's speedy 1TB SSD. This laptop includes 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Price check: Lenovo $1,299

16" Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: $849 $734 @ Amazon

Save $115 on the convertible Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i. This flexible machine morphs from laptop to tablet, stand or viewing mode as needed. Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1200) touch display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated graphics and 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Tab M9 w/ Folio Case (2023): $139 $99 @ Amazon

Best Buy's 48-hour flash sale knocks $40 off the Lenovo Tab M9, the ideal tablet for on the go use. Stream your favorite TV series and movies on a superb 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch-enabled display. Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual stereo speakers, deliver immersive sound. Price check: Best Buy $99 (without Folio case)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: $599 $429 @ BJ's w/

Better than Prime Day: Use your BJ's membership or free 1-Day guest pass and save $60 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3. Its FHD display and Dolby Audio makes movies and shows come to life. The laptop's webcam privacy shutter prevents prying eyes from spying. This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 12th gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD. Price check: Amazon $449