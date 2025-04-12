Best Buy is slashing up to $400 off laptops this weekend, here are 5 deals to snag before they sell out

This weekend's laptop sale at Best Buy has something for everyone. Whether you're looking for one of the best Chromebooks, a solid system for daily productivity, or a cheap gaming laptop, Best Buy's latest discounts include some of the best laptop deals this month.

I found a mix of notebooks across various budgets and needs, all with attractive discounts available for a limited time. For example, Asus has two gaming laptops at a $400 discount.

First, the bargain-basement priced Asus TUF Gaming A16 at $699. This AMD-powered model delivers better-than-entry-level gaming laptop performance. For something with step-up components, there's the Asus Zephyrus G14 OLED at $1,199. This iteration of the popular G14 has an AMD processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, plus it packs a beautiful 3K OLED screen.

For everyday workhorses, I found a pair of 16-inch 2-in-1 laptops from Dell and HP, each also discounted by $400. Both models have a 360-degree hinge on the display so you can use the laptop in various positions, including tent and tablet modes. The Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is now $1,099, and it packs a QHD+ display, Intel Arc graphics, and 32GB of RAM. By comparison, the $1,049 HP Envy x360 has a lower-res WUXGA display and integrated graphics. However, it doubles the storage of the Dell to 2TB.

Finally, if you're looking for a low-cost and flexible Chromebook, the popular Lenovo Duet 11 Chromebook is a steal at just $279, a $120 savings from its regular price. The Chromebook Duo runs Google's ChromeOS, with a 2K touchscreen and a detachable keyboard.

Snag these laptop savings at Best Buy before they sell out.

Today's best laptop deals at Best Buy

Asus TUF Gaming A16: was $1,099 now $699 at Best Buy Save $400 on the Asus TUF Gaming A16 laptop. This is insanely attractive price brings this gaming laptop down to a bargain price. Yet it's hard to call this an entry-level model, given it has a fast 165Hz refresh display and AMD Raeon RX7700S graphics. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with 165Hz refresh, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, AMD Radeon RX7700S V8G GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, HDMI 2.0 port, 2x USB-A 3.2 ports, 2x USB-C 3.2 ports, Windows 11 Home

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1: was $1,499 now $1,099 at Best Buy Save $400 on the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop. This laptop's screen pivots 360 degrees to handle tent and tablet modes as well. Plus, it comes with a healthy complement of memory and Intel Arc graphics to support graphics-intensive creative projects. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) Mini-LED touchscreen display with 90Hz refresh and HDR 600, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Intel Arc GPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, HDMI 1.4 port, 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, 2x USB-A ports, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Duet 11 Chromebook: was $399 now $279 at Best Buy Save $120 on the already low-cost Lenovo lightweight Chromebook Duet 11 Chromebook. If you don't need the power and functionality of a Windows PC, this lightweight model can serve you well, and it includes its detachable keyboard. Features: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS touchscreen display with 400 nits brightness, MediaTek Kompanio 838 CPU with AI NPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB eMMC storage

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 16-inch: was $1,449 now $1,049 at Best Buy Save $400 on this HP Envy touchscreen laptop with a 360-degree hinged display that turns it into a large tablet. It has tons of memory and storage, and fast ports for connecting external storage. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS touchscreen display with 300 nits brightness, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, Intel integrated GPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, 1x HDMI 2.1 port, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, USB-C 10Gbps port, USB-A port, Windows 11 Home, Wi-Fi 6E, 5MP IR camera with dual array digital microphones