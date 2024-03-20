Asus Vivobook 15 dips under $400! Get this Windows 11 laptop at its lowest price

Newegg is discounting lots of laptops as part of a Super Spring Deal, including the already affordable Vivobook 15 from Asus. This budget-friendly laptop is equipped with a large 15.6-inch display, 512GB of SSD storage, and a fairly powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5000 series processor.

Right now, you can grab the Asus Vivobook 15 for only $399 at Newegg. This $150 discount from its original price puts it at the lowest price we've ever seen for this Vivobook 15 configuration. If you've been looking for a basic laptop to tackle simple daily tasks, this discounted Vivobook 15 is a fantastic pick.

Or, if you're looking for a more powerful laptop, check out our best laptop deals for March to see extra recommendations.

Today's best Asus Vivobook 15 deal