Asus Vivobook 15 dips under $400! Get this Windows 11 laptop at its lowest price

Newegg is discounting lots of laptops as part of a Super Spring Deal, including the already affordable Vivobook 15 from Asus. This budget-friendly laptop is equipped with a large 15.6-inch display, 512GB of SSD storage, and a fairly powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5000 series processor.
Right now, you can grab the Asus Vivobook 15 for only $399 at Newegg. This $150 discount from its original price puts it at the lowest price we've ever seen for this Vivobook 15 configuration. If you've been looking for a basic laptop to tackle simple daily tasks, this discounted Vivobook 15 is a fantastic pick.
Or, if you're looking for a more powerful laptop, check out our best laptop deals for March to see extra recommendations.
Today's best Asus Vivobook 15 deal
Asus Vivobook 15 Laptop
Was:
$549
Now: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fquiet-blue-asus-m1502qa-nb54-home-personal%2Fp%2FN82E16834236468" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$399 @ Newegg
Lowest price! Save $150 on this Asus Vivobook 15 laptop sporting an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 60Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, Windows 11 Home, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Release date: June 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Asus Vivobook 15 configuration.
Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASUS-Vivobook-Business-Graphics-Windows%2Fdp%2FB0CL4L72KZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"">Amazon <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASUS-Vivobook-Business-Graphics-Windows%2Fdp%2FB0CL4L72KZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"">$589
Reviews: We've only reviewed the Asus Vivobook 15 with an Intel Core i3 processor, and this configuration's AMD Ryzen 5 is objectively more powerful. Regardless of which processor is inside, the Vivobook 15 features a great port selection, a solid build, and a full keyboard.
Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/asus-vivobook-15-2020" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"">★★★ (Intel Core i3, 2020) |
Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/asus-vivobook-15" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"">★★★ (Intel Core i3, 2021)
Buy if: You want a budget-friendly laptop with a full keyboard, a large 15.6-inch screen, and a processor capable of tackling simple tasks with ease.
Don't buy if: You'd rather have a more powerful laptop that can handle more demanding games or video-editing software, or you want a more compact laptop with a 14-inch display.
