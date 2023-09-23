Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023: Best early deals to shop now

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale runs Oct.10-11, but there are plenty of early deals to shop today. If you don't want to wait for Black Friday, Amazon's Prime Day in October is an opportune time to score early holiday discounts.

Flex your Amazon Prime membership today to secure invite-only deals like 56% off Jabra Elite 7 Active Earbuds. Put in a request now to snag them for an all-time low price of $79 ($100 off) during Prime Big Deal Days. If you get an invite, Amazon will email you with instructions on how to claim your deal.

Jabra's Elite 7 Active earbuds feature active noise-cancellation, personalized sound, waterproof protection, wireless charging and a host of useful functions. In a nutshell, they're a wise choice if you don't want to spend a fortune on new earbuds.

And that's just one of the best deals you can get before Amazon's Big Deal Days event. Browse my recommended discounts below.

Early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals

Jabra Elite 7 Active: $179 $79 @ Amazon w/ Prime (Invite only)

Save $100 on Jabra Elite 7 Active wireless earbuds with Prime via invite only. Featuring 35 hours of total battery life thanks to its including charging case, the Elite 7 Active earbuds will outlast most. The Elite 7 Actives pack potent active noise canceling and excellent MySound software, leading our reviewer to call them the best-sounding sport wireless buds in a comparison review.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: $339 $264 @ Amazon w/ Prime

Save $75 on the Kindle Scribe with Amazon Prime. This eReader features writing support. This e-reader packs a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light and 16GB of storage. It ships with its own magnetic stylus pen for easy storage.

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,049 Amazon

Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. This MacBook deal is also open to parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers. Price check: B&H $1,099

Google Pixel 7 Pro w/ Pixel Buds Pro: $1,099 $948 @ Amazon

Save $250 with this Google Pixel 7 Pro with Pixel Buds Pro Bundle. The Google Pixel 7 Pro packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle lens and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus. For video calling and self portraits, there's a 10.8MP embedded in the front camera. It's IP68 rated dust-and water resistant and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours.

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399 $309 @ Amazon

Save $90 on the Apple Watch Series 8. It features GPS and an always-On Retina LTPO 396 x 484-pixel OLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It has a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and emergency SOS. Plus, it's more durable than the Watch Series 7, waterproof to 50 meters, crack-resistant, and IP6X dust and water resistant.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant. Price check: Best Buy $199|Apple $249

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $399 $299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on Bose 700 headphones. They offer stellar audio quality, amazing noise-cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router: $359 $149 @ Amazon w/ Prime

Prime members, save 58% on the eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi System (1 Pro + 2 Beacons). This while mesh WiFi system replaces your traditional WiFi router, WiFi extender, and internet booster. It covers up to 1750 square feet and delivers reliable mesh Wi-Fi with data transfers speeds up to 1Gbps. There's no need to wait for Black Friday — buy it now for an all-time low price.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller: $129 $99 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller. It features interchangeable thumb-sticks, paddles and D-pads, adjustable tension thumb-sticks, rubberized palm grips, the ability to save up to three custom profiles and a rechargeable battery with charging dock.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: $39 $22 @ Amazon w/ Prime

Save $17 on the Fire TV Stick HD with Amazon Prime. Amazon's 3rd generation best-selling streaming device is twice as fast as the 2nd gen model. Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD and hands-free control using the included Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Fire TV Stick makes it easy to watch movies and TV shows from streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more.

43-inch TCL S4 4K LED TV with Google TV (2023): $279 $209 @Amazon

Save $70 on the TCL S4 4K LED TV with Google TV is a Home Theater TV with 4K UHD Resolution, Dolby Vision, Motion Rate 120, Dolby Atmos, and Auto Game Mode (ALLM) HDR PRO (Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG) This TV supplies you with 3 HDMI ports to easily connect to gaming consoles or AV receivers. Key features: Direct LED backlight, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support.

Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit. Check price: Best Buy $209 | Target $209