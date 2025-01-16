Act fast to save up to $650 on Asus laptops before this big B&H sale is over

As part of its bi-annual Mega Deal Zone sale, B&H Photo slashes the price on three Asus laptops so you can save hundreds of dollars. These three laptops span the gamut from high-end gaming to basic productivity. All three have deep discounts ending today.

The biggest dollar savings: $650 off of the Asus ROG Strix 17 now $1,299, down from $1,849. This loaded model packs an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX 16-Core processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It has a large 17.3-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,440) IPS display.

If you don't need a beefy gaming laptop, then this Asus Vivobook 16X for $929 that targets creators and general productivity may be more your speed. This 16-inch all-purpose laptop carries a $370 discount from its usual $1,299 price. And it has excellent specs, among them a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. This model's 16-inch display has a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate.

The final Asus model highlighted here is also the most affordable. The Asus 15.6-inch Vivobook is now just $279, nearly half off its usual $549 price. As you'd expect, this model's components are more basic, but they're still enough to handle basic productivity and entertainment. Inside this 1080p laptop sits an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Act quickly to score one of these excellent deals. All three models are on sale until 11:59 P.M. Eastern on Thursday. And B&H Photo specifies it has limited quantities available at this price.

Today's best Asus laptop deals

Asus ROG Strix G17: was $1,849 now $1,299 at BHPhoto Save $650! For a limited time, get big savings on the Asus ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics and a large 17.3-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,440) IPS display with 240Hz refresh rate for smooth animations and graphics. This is an excellent price for a laptop with these components. Features: 17.3-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1440) display with 240Hz refresh. AMD Ryzen 9 7940HXCPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD.

Asus Vivobook 16X: was $1,298.50 now $929 at BHPhoto Save 370! This laptop is a great choice for heavy duty productivity and creators, thanks to its 32GB of RAM and powerful processor and graphics card. Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display with 120Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD.