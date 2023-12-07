Act fast! MSI Stealth 14 gaming laptop with RTX 4060 is just $999 — save $500!

MSI is known for making powerful gaming laptops, and right now, its Stealth 14 Studio is $500 off at Best Buy, putting its sticker price at $999. If you've been waiting for a great deal on a gaming laptop with beefy specs, this is it.

In our MSI Stealth 14 Studio review, we praised this laptop's sleek design, impressive audio, sharp display, and potent internal specs for gaming and content creation. It's worth noting that our review unit was equipped with an Intel Core i7-13700H processor and a 2560 x 1600 display, and the Stealth 14 Studio model on sale at Best Buy features an Intel Core i7-13620H processor and a 1920 x 1080, 165Hz display.

However, both laptops are decked out with a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. And with a less demanding display, the Stealth 14 Studio on sale at Best Buy may have a slightly longer battery life than our review unit did.

Today's best MSI Stealth 14 Studio deal