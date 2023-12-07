Act fast! MSI Stealth 14 gaming laptop with RTX 4060 is just $999 — save $500!

Deals
By Sarah Chaney
published

This fantastic gaming laptop is under $1,000 right now

MSI Stealth 14 Studio - NDA Jan 4 2023
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

MSI is known for making powerful gaming laptops, and right now, its Stealth 14 Studio is $500 off at Best Buy, putting its sticker price at $999. If you've been waiting for a great deal on a gaming laptop with beefy specs, this is it. 

In our MSI Stealth 14 Studio review, we praised this laptop's sleek design, impressive audio, sharp display, and potent internal specs for gaming and content creation. It's worth noting that our review unit was equipped with an Intel Core i7-13700H processor and a 2560 x 1600 display, and the Stealth 14 Studio model on sale at Best Buy features an Intel Core i7-13620H processor and a 1920 x 1080, 165Hz display.

However, both laptops are decked out with a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. And with a less demanding display, the Stealth 14 Studio on sale at Best Buy may have a slightly longer battery life than our review unit did.

Today's best MSI Stealth 14 Studio deal

MSI Stealth 14 Studio Gaming Laptop Was: $1,499 Now: $999 @ Best Buy

MSI Stealth 14 Studio Gaming Laptop
Was: $1,499
Now: $999 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $500 on the MSI Stealth 14 Studio gaming laptop and get one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free.

Features: 14-inch IPS display (1920 x 1080, 165Hz), Intel 13th Gen Core i7 (13620H) processor, 1TB of SSD storage, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, one Thunderbolt 4 port, one HDMI 2.1 port, Windows 11 Home, Wi-Fi 6, 720p webcam

Product launched: Jan. 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the MSI Stealth 14 Studio. 

Price check: Walmart $1836 $1360 | EXcaliberPC $1,699 $1,299 

Reviews: Laptop Mag's MSI Stealth 14 Studio review unit had a slightly more powerful processor and a better display, but all other internal specs were the same, and we loved this laptop for its sleek design, excellent audio quality, and punchy performance. One of the only aspects we wish was better was its short battery life.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★

Buy it if: You need a laptop that can run demanding games at max settings, and also handle all your daily performance needs in between gaming sessions.

Don't buy it if: You just need a basic laptop to answer emails, browse the internet, or stream videos. You'd be paying a lot for performance power you wouldn't be using. 

View Deal
