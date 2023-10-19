Acer Aspire 5 with 13th Gen Intel CPU hits new price low of $499 at Newegg
Newegg's Techtober sale is offering sitewide discounts on laptops, monitors, PC components like the new 14th Gen Intel CPU, and more. From now through Oct. 23, score Black Friday-like savings on essential tech.
One notable deal drops the 13th Gen Intel-powered Acer Aspire 5 Laptop for just $499. Typically $699, that's $200 below retail and the lowest price ever for this Acer notebook.
Today's best Acer Aspire 5 deal
Acer Aspire 5:
$699 $499 @ Newegg
Newegg takes $200 off the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58M-54LG) during its sitewide Techtober sale. When you're on the hunt for a reliable day-to-day personal computer for productivity and entertainment, the Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops to buy. Now just under $500, it's an incredible value for the price.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home.
Price check: Amazon $569
Acer's Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops for college students , remote working and anyone else looking for a productivity laptop.
The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and speedy 512GB SSD. This configuration is more than adequate for creating docs, streaming content, light photo/editing, and cloud gaming.
In terms of design, the Acer Aspire 5's aluminum top cover and 0.7-inch thin chassis affords it a premium look and feel. As slim as it is, this laptop has a good amount of ports. For your connectivity needs, you get: 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports (one with Power-off Charging), 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, and 1 x headphone/microphone combo jack.
In a nutshell, the Acer Aspire 5 is a solid everyday laptop for most people.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.