They say time is money, so if you're looking for a new laptop, don't waste your time waiting for Black Friday — check out these early Black Friday laptop deals at Walmart.

We've found five laptops under $700 that all have tasty discounts. The standout deal has to be the $176 discount on the MSI Thin 15.6-inch gaming laptop. It's down to just $663 in the sale, and thanks to the RTX 3050 4GB and 16 GB of RAM, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck there. At this price range, you'll struggle to do better, especially if you're looking for an understated, lightweight gaming laptop.

Apple fans on a budget should also check out the Apple MacBook Air M1, which is down to $650. If you don't mind getting slightly older hardware, you'll get a MacBook Air for nearly half the price of the new one. We'd be remiss not to mention that the M2 Air is currently $699 at Amazon; if you can afford the extra $50, it is definitely worth it.

If none of those deals spark joy, check out the rest of the offers below. There are some solid discounts on Chromebooks, 2-in-1 laptops, and everyday workhorses.

5 early Black Friday laptop deals under $700 at Walmart

HP Chromebook x360 14 inch: $230 $199 @ Walmart

If you just need an everyday device for browsing, shopping online, and watching videos then this sub-$200 2-in-1 Chromebook is a great shout. It has a solid 10-hour battery life to keep you connected throughout the day. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS touchscreen display, Intel Processor N100, Intel UHD Graphics, 4 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 64 GB eMMC flash storage, HD camera, Chrome OS.

Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3 inch: $699 $650 @ Walmart

With the release of the M3 model earlier this year, Apple has officially discontinued the M1 MacBook Air. This is great news for you, as they're now on sale at a bargain price. The M1 chip is still plenty powerful for your everyday needs, and that Retina display still sparkles. Features: 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Liquid Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, FaceTime HD camera, MacOS.

MSI Thin 15.6 inch: $839 $663 @ Walmart

Gaming laptops are normally bulky devices, but the MSI Thin manages to pack the gaming hardware you want into a slimline form factor. For the price, the specs here are super solid and for our money, the Slim is one of the best-looking "stealth" gaming laptops on the market. Features: 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD (1920 x 1080) Thin Bezel IPS display, Intel Core i5-13420H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB, 16 GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, Windows 11 Home.

HP Pavilion 16 inch: $899 $649 @ Walmart

Save $150 on this workhorse laptop from HP. The 16:10 display makes it a productivity powerhouse (seriously, 16:10 is the way) while the solid specs mean it can handle multiple tasks simultaneously. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10 IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 8840U Processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB NVMe SSD, FHD IR camera, Windows 11 Home.