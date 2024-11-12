4 Walmart Black Friday gaming laptop deals that can save you up to $600

As Black Friday nears, we're seeing more and more laptops drop on sale. Walmart has several amazing early laptop deals, with discounts of up to $600 off gaming laptops from Asus, HP, and MSI.

The HP models have the deepest discounts, starting with this limited-time deal on the HP Victus, now $499 after a whopping $600 discount. This 2024 Victus configuration includes a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh, an Intel Core i5-13420H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. While the component selection doesn't compete with the more powerful HP and Asus systems below, it's still plenty of processing power for mainstream and casual gamers to get their fix. And at $499, this laptop's budget price leaves more cash to spend elsewhere on tech this holiday season.

The higher-end HP Omen 16 is now $1,299 at Walmart, a $300 discount over its usual $1,599 price. (A similar configuration also sells for $1,299 at HP .) This model packs a ton of functionality into its hefty 5.29-pound chassis. It has a crisp QHD 2K display, with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time for smooth gameplay. Inside sits a 14th-generation Intel Core i7-14700HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Another model offering an enticing $300 discount: The Asus ROG Strix G16. We've seen other configurations of the G16 go on sale in recent months, but this configuration goes all-out. The $1,499 Asus ROG Strix G16 has a fast 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. The display is great for gamers, but they aren't the only ones that should take notice as it also has a 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut and Pantone Validation, compelling inclusions not just for vivid gameplay but also for creators.

Finally, we spotlight the more mid-range MSI Katana, now on sale for $799 (a $200 discount over the regular price). If the HP Victus goes out of stock, look towards this MSI laptop for a capable gaming system that won't break your wallet.

4 early Black Friday gaming laptop deals at Walmart

HP Victus 16: was $1,099 now $499 at Walmart Save $600 — Act fast to snag the 15.6-inch HP Victus gaming laptop for just $499, a massive $600 discount over the usual $1,099 price. The Victus is a solid baseline gaming laptop, even if its components represent a more entry-level mix. Run now to grab this model while supplies last, because we don't expect this laptop to stay in stock at this price for long. Features: 15.6 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, 144Hz refresh, Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: was $1,599 now $1,299 at Walmart Save $300 — The striking HP Omen 16 delivers an excellent mix of powerful components, and it does so at an appealing price. It packs a 14th-generation Intel Core i7-14700HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Plus, this model's crisp 2K display has a fast 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. This model comes with a 1-month free trial of Microsoft Xbox Game Pass. Features: 16.1-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, 240 Hz refresh, 3ms response time, Intel Core i7-14700HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 : was $1,799 now $1,499 at Walmart Save $300 — This Asus ROG Strix G16 configuration has top-shelf components throughout, from its 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics and 1TB SSD. Not only does the 2K display cater to gamers with its fast 240Hz refresh and 3ms response time, but it also targets creators with wide color gamut support (it supports 100% DCI-P3 and it has Pantone Validation). Asus offers a 90-day free trial of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display, 240Hz refresh, 3ms response time, Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD