3 enticing laptops under $300 from Best Buy in early cheap Black Friday laptop deals

We spend a lot of time looking at the cutting edge of laptop technology, where premium models will set you back a few grand. But not everyone wants to spend used car-levels of money on a portable screen, so we've done a bit of digging and found three laptops for under $300 in the early Black Friday deals at Best Buy.

The standout deal for me has to be this Lenovo Ideapad 1i 15.6-inch laptop for just $279. It's down $220 from the MSRP — nearly a 50% discount, and you get a decent little rig for that money. A full HD display, a modern Intel i3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256 GB SSD for storage. It ticks all the boxes for your average laptop user at a bargain price.

If you want something smaller, there is also the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 for just $219, down from $379. This Chromebook's 10.9-inch display makes it extremely travel-friendly, whether you're taking it out to a cafe or just moving it to the kitchen to watch a movie as you cook.

Finally, there is a hefty $200 off this HP 15.6" Touch-Screen Laptop, which is down to $299. Much like the Lenovo, you're getting solid specs for the price, though the sub-1080p display is worth noting.

3 laptops under $300 at Best Buy

Lenovo Ideapad 1i 15.6-inch: $499 $279 @ Best Buy

A full HD, proper laptop for $279? Outrageous and yet here it is. You're getting a 12th gen i3 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for nearly half price. If you need a new laptop on a budget, this deal will be tough to beat, even on Black Friday. Features: 15.6-inch HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen IPS display, Intel i3 1215U, Intel UHD Graphics, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, 1 x USB-A 2.0, 1 x USB-C 3.2, 1 x USB-A 3.2, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook: $379 $219 @ Best Buy

Looking for something a bit more portable? This 10.9-inch Chromebook is lightweight, features a detachable keyboard, and comes with a gorgeous 2K display making it an ideal entertainment laptop. Features: 10.9-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) touchscreen LCD, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, Qualcomm Adreno 618, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD, 2 x USB-C 3.1, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, 5 MP webcam, Chrome OS.