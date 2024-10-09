October Prime Day: The best HP Envy 2-in-1 laptops are deeply discounted
HP Envy 2-in-1 laptops are excellent travel companions with enough power to handle your work and school tasks, all while remaining pretty affordable even at their base prices. I absolutely loved the previous HP Envy x360 2-in-1 that I reviewed, and during October Prime Day, some of the best HP Envy 2-in-1 laptops are seeing steep discounts.
By far our favorite deal of the bunch is the HP Envy 2-in-1 14" powered by AMD Ryzen 7 available for $649 at Best Buy. This is $400 off its original price of $1,049, which is a pretty steep discount considering it features a modern AMD Ryzen 8840HS processor, 1TB of SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM. These are all surprisingly good specs for something so affordable, and it's a big part of why it's our number one pick in this list.
But there's plenty of more excellent HP Envy 2-in-1 deals available, so let us jump right into the selection.
Best HP Envy 2-in-1 October Prime Day deals
HP Envy 2-in-1 14" AMD Ryzen 7: $1,049 $649 @ Best Buy
Best Buy now has the HP Envy 2-in-1 4-inch powered by AMD Ryzen 7 available for $400 off, and it is one of our favorite deals during Prime Day. It's built with an AMD Ryzen 8840HS processor, AMD Radeon integrated graphics, 1TB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, and a 14-inch, 1,920 x 1,200-pixel resolution display at 60Hz refresh rate.
HP Envy 2-in-1 14" AMD Ryzen 5: $879 $529 @ Best Buy
If you're more keen on a slightly less powerful yet more affordable AMD Ryzen 5 2-in-1, this model of the HP Envy 2-in-1 14-inch is currently $350 off at Best Buy. It's built with an AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS processor, integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 512GB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM all packed into a 14-inch, 1,920 x 1,200-pixel resolution IPS display. This is by far the most affordable option on this list, and it is an incredible deal for those who want something nearly half a grand yet reliable enough to fulfill all of your 2-in-1 needs.
HP Envy x360 15.6" Intel Ultra 7: $1,099 $729 @ Walmart
This HP Envy x360 2-in-1 is 15.6-inches and boasts Intel Ultra 7 power, now available for $370 off at Best Buy. It's built with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 512GB of SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM packed into a 15.6-inch IPS display at FHD resolution.
HP Envy x360 15.6" Intel Ultra 5: $999 $549 @ Newegg
While this isn't necessarily the cheapest item on this list, it's pretty darn close, with the HP Envy x360 15.6-inch powered by Intel Ultra 5 being discounted by $450 at Newegg, making it the steepest discount in the list. It's built with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U processor, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 512GB of SSD storage, and 8GB of RAM in a 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution touchscreen.
HP Envy 2-in-1 16" Intel Ultra 7: $1,349 $999 @ Best Buy
If you want the best of the best, the HP Envy 2-in-1 powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 is currently $350 off at Best Buy. It's built with a Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 2TB of SSD storage, 32GB of RAM, all packed into a 16-inch, 1,920 x 1,200-pixel resolution display. This is by far the most powerful configuration on this list, as it's packed with tons of storage and a high amount of RAM, making it perfect for productivity tasks.
