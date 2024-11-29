Save $200! The Snapdragon-powered Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 is just $699

Convertible laptops are underrated. Having a 2-in-1 device that can act as a laptop when you need to get some work done and a tablet when you're ready to stream your favorite show is incredibly helpful. Plus, you're only paying for and needing to keep up with a single device rather than two.

Right now, you can pick up Lenovo's latest IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 for only $699 when you buy it through Staples. This configuration was just announced in August, and it regularly costs $899, so this is a $200 discount on a laptop that's only been available for a few months.

We haven't reviewed this particular laptop, but many of Lenovo's previously launched 2-in-1 and Snapdragon laptops have earned strong reviews from us. Lenovo generally constructs its 2-in-1 devices well, with sturdy hinges and a solid build.

This particular IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 configuration is equipped with a vibrant 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED display, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-42-100) 8-core CPU. The laptop also features integrated Qualcomm Adreno graphics and an integrated Qualcomm Hexagon NPU.

With a Snapdragon X Plus chip and the integrated NPU, this Copilot+ PC is ready to take on all the AI-powered tasks you throw at it. Customers who've purchased this configuration on Lenovo's site have praised its AI abilities, as well as its overall performance and outstanding battery life.

If you're ultimately looking for a convertible laptop with a color-rich OLED display, strong performance, and great battery life, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 is a smart pick. Or, if you want to check out your other options first, take a look at the other best Black Friday laptop deals we've rounded up for alternatives.

Today's best Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1: was $899 now $699 at Staples Overview: Staples just slashed $200 off Lenovo's new Snapdragon X Plus-powered IdeaPad 5X 2-in-1. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 400-nit, 60Hz OLED touch display, Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-42-100) 8-core CPU, integrated Qualcomm Adreno graphics, integrated Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, FHD 1080p webcam with Privacy Shutter, Windows 11 Home on Arm, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7 Announce date: August 2024 Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen so far for this configuration. It's even cheaper right now than configs with a 512GB SSD. Price check: Lenovo $799 Reviews: There aren't many early official reviews for the Lenovo IdeaPad 5X 2-in-1 laptop, but it's gathered an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Lenovo's site, with 12 reviews in total. Customers seem to love the device's solid tablet/laptop functionality, integrated AI, impressive performance, and outstanding battery life. Buy it if: You want a device that functions as both a laptop and a tablet with great battery life, reliable performance, and a vibrant OLED display. Don't buy it if: You need a specific app or program that's not yet compatible with Windows on Arm, or if you need a laptop that can handle more graphically demanding tasks, like gaming. Check out the other best Black Friday laptop deals we've gathered for more options.

More from Laptop Mag