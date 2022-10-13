How to watch Shantaram online: Where to stream, plot, release dates and trailer

Shantaram, based on Gregory David Roberts’ internationally best-selling novel of the same name, is Apple’s latest TV project set to receive its streaming premiere later this month. The drama thriller (driller?) is somewhat inspired by the author’s life as an armed robber, former heroin addict, and wanted fugitive hiding out in the slums of 1980s Bombay, India. It’s there that the author and his novel’s protagonist would find that the most important questions in life are answered at the end of a long and winding spiritual road. Unless, of course, that question is when and where can I catch every episode of this upcoming adaptation. In which case, read on for our guide on how to watch Shantaram online.

Apple’s Shantaram follows Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam), one of the author’s many previous identities during his life on the lamb, as he attempts to wipe the slate clean and start anew. Though Lin struggles to leave the excitement of his past life behind, little does he know that the path in front of him is equally fraught with violence and the criminal underworld. However, that path is also littered with romance, adventure, self-discovery, and spiritual awakening. Follow Lin’s incredible journey as Shantaram premieres exclusively on Apple TV+ later this month.

How to watch Shantaram online in the US, Canada, UK and Australia

Those in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia can catch Charlie Hunnam's portrayal of armed robber Lin Ford when Shantaram premieres on Apple TV+ (opens in new tab) worldwide from Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The first three episodes of Shantaram will be available to stream on the day, with new episodes following every Friday until the season draws to a close on Dec. 12, 2022. Episodes typically release at the same time each Friday at midnight ET (Thursdays at 9 p.m. PT), 6 a.m. BST, and 4 p.m. AET.

Beyond the series premiere of Shantaram, October also marks the arrival of an eclectic selection of all-new content for Apple TV+. The Mister Rogers evoking Hello Jack! The Kindness Show returns for its second season; the Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor fronted dramedy Raymond and Ray premieres; and Louis Armstrong’s Back & Blue — an in-depth look at one of jazz’s most influential musicians adds to the platform’s ever growing collection of impressive documentaries.

What is the plot of Shantaram?

Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Gregory David Roberts, Shantaram follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

Is Shantaram based on a true story?

Apple TV+’s Shantaram is based on the book of the same name by author Gregory David Roberts. It’s no secret that Roberts has something of a chequered past, but the similarities between his own experiences and that of the book’s protagonist Lin have led some to believe the book is more fact than fiction.

Parts of the novel are clearly inspired by real-life events with Lin, as Roberts was, being incarcerated in Australia for a series of armed robberies before escaping and fleeing to India where he lived for ten years. At this point in the novel, the line between fact and fiction is a topic of much debate. While Roberts insists the characters in the novel are entirely created and bear no resemblance to any real persons, certain individuals mentioned are very much real and are known to have associated with Roberts during his time in India.

Given the nature of the events that occur in the novel, some have likened it to a quasi-confession by Roberts — framed as fiction in such a way to shield himself from any potential blowback. Others believe the story to be largely sensationalized, with Roberts blending the narrative with his own lived experiences — resulting in a story that is authentic, but perhaps less than factual.

The latter of which is seemingly how Roberts wishes to present his work, saying the following in a 2015 interview:

“Some experiences from my life are described pretty much as they happened, and others are created narratives, informed by my experience. I wanted to write two or three novels on some bare elements from my life, allowing me to explore the themes that interested me, while keeping the narrative immediate by anchoring it to some of my real experiences.”

Shantaram release schedule: When will new Shantaram episodes come out?

The debut season of Shantaram premieres exclusively on Apple TV+ with the show’s first three episodes available to stream on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. New episodes will then follow every Friday for the duration of this season's 12-episode run. Episodes will be released onto the platform every Friday worldwide from midnight ET (meaning Thursdays at 9 p.m. PT), 4 p.m. AET and 6 a.m. BST.



The following is the release schedule for Shantaram for those watching in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia: