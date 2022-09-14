How to watch Atlanta season 4 online: Where to stream, release dates, synopsis and trailer

Atlanta is back on screens this week for its fourth and final season. After a four-year break between seasons 2 and 3, the show is wrapping up at lightspeed having only just pushed out season three in March of this year. This season sees the gang making their way back to Georgia for a homecoming of sorts after their European tour comes to a close. But is it true that you can never go back home? Catch Earn, Al, Darius, and Van as they return to where it began for one final outing with our guide on how to watch Atlanta season 4 online in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia.

As one of the more interesting and off-the-wall shows in years, Atlanta became one of the few comedies not willing to rest on its laurels and play it safe — and never being afraid to reinvent its format for the sake of good storytelling. Atlanta is a comedic fever dream that explores heavy topics like race and identity — before making you laugh at the prospect of an invisible car. Its unique, genre-bending storytelling will be missed, but there’s still one season left to enjoy, and it promises to end with a bang.

How to watch Atlanta season 4 online in the US

Those in the U.S. can be first to catch the latest episodes of Atlanta season 4 as they are broadcast every week at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX . The show’s final season kicks off with a double bill of episodes ("The Most Atlanta" and "The Homeliest Little Horse") premiering on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, with further episodes to follow every Thursday until the show’s 41st and final episode, “It Was All a Dream”, airs on Nov. 10, 2022.

Don’t have FX as part of your current cable plan? Not a problem. New episodes of Atlanta will also be available to stream exclusively on Hulu (opens in new tab) every Friday from midnight PT and 3 a.m. ET.

Try Hulu for free & save big with the Disney Bundle
Hulu is the only on-demand service that provides access to shows from every major U.S. broadcast network with its library of content spanning over 70 thousand TV episodes and movies.

How to watch Atlanta season 4 in Australia

New episodes of Atlanta arrive in Australia a day after their U.S. premiere exclusively on SBS On Demand . The first two episodes of season 4 will launch on the free streaming platform on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, with new episodes following individually every Friday until the show's conclusion on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. While currently unconfirmed, episodes are expected to be available to stream on SBS On Demand at the platform's usual release time of midnight AET.

Watch Atlanta for free on SBS
With over 11,000 hours of TV and film from all around the world, SBS On Demand is your go-to destination for on demand entertainment in Australia.

How to watch Atlanta season 4 online in the UK and Canada

While FX confirmed that Atlanta season 4 will make its way to the U.K. and Canada, an official release date has yet to be confirmed. However, when it does eventually arrive, fans can catch the show’s final season exclusively on Disney+ (opens in new tab). Based on similar delays with season 3, it’s likely that season 4 of Atlanta could arrive on Disney+ shortly after concluding in the U.S. and Australia in November.

Save over 15% on Disney+ annual subscriptions
Everything Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more all under one service. Disney+ is a streaming service offering thousands of films and series from around the globe, with more added each month — including exclusive originals you can't see anywhere else, like She-Hulk and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Atlanta season 4 synopsis

Atlanta is an award-winning, surrealist comedy series from the mind of Donald Glover/Childish Gambino focusing on two cousins, Earn (played by Glover) and his cousin Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry). After dropping out of Princeton University, Earn reconnects with Alfred, now a rising rap star going by the name Paper Boi. Seeing an opportunity to better his life and that of his family, Earn takes on the role of Alfred’s hapless music manager as they struggle to rise through the ranks of the Atlanta rap scene.

Through their many ups and downs, success finally came to Earn and Alfred last season with the pair joined by Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) as they embarked on a successful European tour. However, season 4 sees the group returning to Atlanta with each of them having a new perspective on their situations.

Information about what else the new season has in store is in short supply, but one question laid out by the show's official synopsis looms large: upon their return to their hometown of Atlanta, has the city changed? Or better yet, have they??

Atlanta season 4 release schedule: When will new episodes be released?

The fourth and final season of Atlanta premieres in the U.S. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. New episodes will then air in the same time slot every Thursday for the remainder of season 4’s ten-episode run.

Atlanta season 4 will also be available on demand in both the U.S. and Australia from Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. New episodes will be available to stream every Friday on Hulu in the U.S. and via SBS On Demand in Australia from midnight PT, 3 a.m. ET, and midnight AET.

While no official release date has been confirmed for Atlanta season 4 in the U.K. and Canada, it will most likely arrive in full to Disney+ shortly after it concludes airing in the U.S. and Australia sometime after November.

