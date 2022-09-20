How to watch Abbott Elementary season 2 online: Where to stream, release dates and trailer

Abbott Elementary is back for a brand new school year this week as the cameras, once again, capture the hardest working teachers in Philadelphia. Returning for its second season, Abbott Elementary is doubling down on the laughs, and (almost) on the episode count with a full run of 22 episodes. Wondering where and when you can catch these all-new episodes? Read our guide on how to watch Abbott Elementary season 2 online.

Abbott Elementary is an Emmy Award-winning, feel-good comedy and fly-on-the-wall mockumentary following the teachers of a Philadelphia public school who are lacking in funds, but rich in dedication to their students. Despite the school district’s unenthusiastic attitude toward educating children, Abbott’s teachers work their “class” off to help their students succeed.

The first season of Abbott Elementary was a runaway success for ABC, attracting up to 3.5 million viewers per episode and proving itself a smash hit with critics. The ensemble cast of Abbot Elementary did an amazing job of bringing their characters to life. Not only is the show hilarious and wholesome, but each character's unflappable drive and individuality has already seen the show earmarked as a network TV classic in the making.

Abbott Elementary season 2 official trailer

How to watch Abbott Elementary season 2 online in the US

Philadelphia’s favorite faculty returns for its sophomore season on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Be among the first to catch all-new Abbott Elementary episodes by tuning in to ABC on Wednesdays at the show’s new weekly timeslot of 9 p.m. ET/PT. If you’re a cord-cutter and don’t have access to ABC, the channel is also available to livestream via services such as FuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

How to watch Abbott Elementary season 2 online in the U.K., Canada and Australia

Good news for fans of Abbott Elementary in the U.K., Canada, and Australia: season 2 is heading your way via Disney+ (opens in new tab). Sadly, the bad news is that no date has yet been announced for the show's arrival. The first season of Abbott Elementary was released on Disney+ two months after the finale premiered in the U.S., but there is no confirmation that this season’s release will follow the same pattern. However, if it is repeated, fans of the show can expect a Disney+ release in spring 2023.

Abbott Elementary season 2 teaser

Abbott Elementary season 2 synopsis

Not much is known about what to expect as Abbott Elementary heads into its sophomore season. However, what we do know tells us that show creator, writer, and star Quinta Brunson is hoping to recreate the magic of the show’s award-winning debut while aiming to keep things fresh. In an interview with Elle earlier this year, Brunson let a few details slip about what she and fellow cast members would like to see in season 2.

Brunson herself would love to see the teachers on more field trips; Sheryl Lee Ralph wants her character Barbara Howard to start a Sister Act 2-esque choir; Lisa Ann Walter wants her character Melissa Schemmenti, and the rest of the staff, to attend a teaching convention; and Tyler James Williams hopes for more of the will-they-won’t-they romance between his character Gregory Eddie and Brunson’s Janine Teagues.

Just how many of these ideas translate into actual episodes? We don’t know yet. However, ABC was kind enough to release the following synopsis for season 2’s opening episode “Development Day”:

“The teachers are back at Willard R. Abbott Public School for development week, a time to prepare for the upcoming year before the students’ first day of school. Post-breakup, Janine is determined to start the year off right and leave her problems at home. With this new outlook, she takes on organizing the faculty mixer and announces a special celebrity surprise she planned for the kids’ first day. Meanwhile, Ava runs a side hustle out of the school parking lot and Gregory, now a full-time teacher, is in over his head with the curriculum”

Abbott Elementary season 2 release schedule: When will new episodes be released?

Abbott Elementary season 2 premieres on ABC in the U.S. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. You can catch the show in its new weekly timeslot of 9 p.m. ET/PT for the duration of this season's extended 22-episode run. New episodes will also be available to stream on-demand the following day on Hulu alongside the show’s highly-acclaimed first season.

There’s currently no confirmed release date for season 2 of Abbott Elementary in the U.K., Canada, or Australia. However, when the new season does arrive, it will do so via the show’s international platform — Disney+. If the release of season 1 is anything to go by, those outside the U.S. can expect to see the show return at some point in Spring 2023.

The following is the current confirmed episode list and release dates for Abbott Elementary season 2:

Abbott Elementary S02E01: "Development Day", Sept. 21 (ABC), 22 (Hulu)

Abbott Elementary S02E02: "Wrong delivery", Sept. 28 (ABC), 29 (Hulu)

Abbott Elementary S02E03: "Story Samurai", Oct. 5 (ABC), 6 (Hulu)

Abbott Elementary S02E04: "The Principal’s Office", Oct. 12 (ABC), 13 (Hulu)

Abbott Elementary S02E05: "Juice", Oct. 19 (ABC), 20 (Hulu)

Abbott Elementary S02E06: "Candy Zombies", Oct. 26 (ABC), 27 (Hulu)

Abbott Elementary S02E07: "Attack Ad", Nov. 2 (ABC), 3 (Hulu)

Abbott Elementary S02E08: “Egg Drop”, Nov. 16 (ABC), 17 (Hulu)

Abbott Elementary S02E09: “Sick Day”, Nov. 30 (ABC), 31 (Hulu)

Abbott Elementary S02E10: “Holiday Hookah”, Dec. 7 (ABC), 8 (Hulu)

Abbott Elementary S02E11: “Read-A-Thon”, Jan. 4 (ABC), 5 (Hulu)

Abbott Elementary S02E12: “Fight”, Jan. 11 (ABC), 12 (Hulu)

Abbott Elementary S02E13: “Fundraiser”, Jan. 18 (ABC), 19 (Hulu)

Dates and titles for episodes 14-22 are yet to be confirmed.