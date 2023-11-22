Act fast! Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy Buds FE are even cheaper during Black Friday
Save $30 on the already-low-cost Galaxy Buds FE right now
Good active noise cancellation in wireless earbuds is a must-have feature, but it can be hard to come by in an affordable pair of earbuds. Lucky for you, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE received praise for their ANC performance (and overall sound quality too), and they retail for only $99.
To make this deal even sweeter, the Galaxy Buds FE are discounted to $69 for Black Friday — slashing $30 off the original price. These earbuds can last all day with the included charging case, amplify ambient sound, and stay snug in your ear with an improved wingtip design.
If you’re a Samsung fan, be sure to check out our best Samsung Black Friday deals as well. You’ll find savings on TVs, smartwatches, phones, laptops, and more.
Black Friday deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
Deal:
$99 $69 @ Samsung
Overview: Save $30 on Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE
Features: Active Noise Cancellation, ambient sound amplification, 60 mAh battery, charging case with 479 mAh battery, 6 mics per earbud, Bluetooth 5.2, redesigned wingtip.
Release date: Oct. 2023
Price check: Amazon $69 | Best Buy $69 | Walmart $69
Price history: With these budget-friendly earbuds launching one month ago, this is definitely the lowest we've seen the price so far.
Reviews: In an early hands-on with the Galaxy Buds FE, a Tom's Guide reviewer notes the winged eartips to keep them in place while exercising, an IPX2 rating, impressive noise cancellation and ambient sound amplification, and a 21-hour battery life with the charging case and ANC turned on.
Buy if: You want a pair of wireless ANC earbuds that won’t break the bank. A bonus reason to buy is if you have a Samsung smartphone, tablet, and/or smartwatch because you can use its Auto Switch feature.
Don't buy if: You want to buy a premium pair of wireless ANC earbuds that offer a wider, fuller audio experience. These budget-friendly earbuds sound great, but they won’t sound as great as the Galaxy Buds2 Pro (which are $70 off right now for Black Friday).
