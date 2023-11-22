Act fast! Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy Buds FE are even cheaper during Black Friday

Good active noise cancellation in wireless earbuds is a must-have feature, but it can be hard to come by in an affordable pair of earbuds. Lucky for you, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE received praise for their ANC performance (and overall sound quality too), and they retail for only $99.

To make this deal even sweeter, the Galaxy Buds FE are discounted to $69 for Black Friday — slashing $30 off the original price. These earbuds can last all day with the included charging case, amplify ambient sound, and stay snug in your ear with an improved wingtip design.

If you’re a Samsung fan, be sure to check out our best Samsung Black Friday deals as well. You’ll find savings on TVs, smartwatches, phones, laptops, and more.

Black Friday deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE