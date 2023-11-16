This is my favorite PC gaming controller for Black Friday

Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: $74 $49 @ Amazon

Overview: Save $25 on the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. It works for PC with all features.

Features: Dual analog sticks, a d-pad, and game buttons. There's also a built-in mono speaker, mic array and six-axis motion sensor system incorporated into its design. Adaptive triggers and haptic feedback are the highlight features -- they work with PC when wired in.

Release date: Nov. 12, 2020.

Price check: Walmart $49

Reviews: The DualSense controller is unlike any you have used. Feel tantalizing vibrations against your fingertips as you dodge through dark fantastical environments in Demon's Souls. Or put just enough pressure on each trigger to activate different abilities in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. This is the peak of modern gaming.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½

Buy it if: You love new, experimental technology. You own a PS5 or a PC with PS5 games on it. You like legacy PlayStation controllers. You like a good deal -- this is the cheapest modern controller deal you'll find right now. You like rechargeable batteries.

Don't Buy it if: You don't play with vibration and don't care about adaptive triggers. You don't own a PS5 or any PS5 games on your PC. You dislike legacy PlayStation controllers. You like Xbox controllers. You don't use any controllers (Why are you here?).