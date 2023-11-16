This is my favorite PC gaming controller for Black Friday

News
By Rami Tabari
published

Yes, it's better than the Xbox controller

PS5 DualSense Black Friday
(Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo - FIFA / Contributor)

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023 but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. If you're a gamer, you can snag a new controller for cheap while you're at it.

Especially if yours is getting a little worn down. Or maybe you want to add a player-two to your experience? Regardless, my favorite PC gaming controller is on sale for Black Friday.

Of course, it's none other than the PS5 DualSense, available for $49 at Amazon.

Black Friday PS5 DualSense deal

Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: $74

Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: $74 $49 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $25 on the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. It works for PC with all features.

Features: Dual analog sticks, a d-pad, and game buttons. There's also a built-in mono speaker, mic array and six-axis motion sensor system incorporated into its design. Adaptive triggers and haptic feedback are the highlight features -- they work with PC when wired in.

Release date: Nov. 12, 2020.

Price check: Walmart $49

Reviews: The DualSense controller is unlike any you have used. Feel tantalizing vibrations against your fingertips as you dodge through dark fantastical environments in Demon's Souls. Or put just enough pressure on each trigger to activate different abilities in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. This is the peak of modern gaming.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½

Buy it if: You love new, experimental technology. You own a PS5 or a PC with PS5 games on it. You like legacy PlayStation controllers. You like a good deal -- this is the cheapest modern controller deal you'll find right now. You like rechargeable batteries.

Don't Buy it if: You don't play with vibration and don't care about adaptive triggers. You don't own a PS5 or any PS5 games on your PC. You dislike legacy PlayStation controllers. You like Xbox controllers. You don't use any controllers (Why are you here?).

View Deal
Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.