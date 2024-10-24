5 early Black Friday deals on Dell and Alienware gaming monitors

Dell continues the retail trend towards early Black Friday deals with specials on Dell and Alienware gaming monitors. We've found four gaming monitors with compelling discounts, and one everyday monitor that can handle casual gaming.

All of these deals are available for a limited time. Plus, some offer additional savings with a bonus Dell eGift card, which further reduces the overall cost of the monitor. All qualify for Dell's Seasonal Shipping for fast 2-day delivery.

One of our favorite deals is on the Dell 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor S34222DWG, now priced at $319, plus a $50 Dell eGift card you can use on a future purchase. The monitor normally costs $399, which is a healthy $80 discount on top of the gift card. With WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution and a VA panel with a fast 144Hz refresh, this monitor provides an excellent budget entry into large curved gaming monitors.

If you prefer a more premium display, step up to the $679 Dell Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor AW3423DWF. This model has a brilliant quantum dot OLED panel that produces rich, vibrant colors and native AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. Its previous price was $899, so you're saving $120.

Another eye-catching deal is the $149 Dell 27 Monitor S2725DS. This ergonomic and stylish monitor doesn't have the ultrafast response time of dedicated gaming monitors, but it does have a 100Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time in Extreme mode, which means it can handle your productivity tasks and casual gaming with ease. Plus, you get a sharp 2K IPS panel for handling your general computing needs.

Read on for more of our picks of the best Dell monitors on sale now at Dell.

5 Dell and Alienware gaming monitor deals

Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor S3422DWG: $399 $319 @ Dell + $50 Dell eGift card



Overview: Save $80 on this curved Dell gaming monitor with VA panel. It has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which makes it a great value choice if you own a gaming rig with AMD graphics. Features: 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) display, 1800R curve, 144hz refresh (DisplayPort), 100Hz refresh (HDMI), 2ms response time, VA panel, height, tilt, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 400 cd/m2, 2x HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, USB 3.2 Gen1 upstream, 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 downstream (front), 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 downstream (rear), audio line-out

Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor AW3423DWF: $899 $679 @ Dell



Overview: If you want a higher quality display than the Dell value model above, this 34-inch curved Alienware delivers with its quantum dot OLED screen. And now you can save $220 with this sale at Dell. Features: 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) display, 165Hz refresh (DisplayPort), 100Hz refresh (HDMI), 0.1ms response time, QD-OLED panel, 1800R curve, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, height, swivel, tilt, blue light reduction, burn-in protection, 99.3% DCI-P3, 149% sRGB, 250 cd/m2 (typical), 1000 cd/m2 (peak) DCI-P3 99% brightness, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen1 upstream port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 downstream port (front), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 downstream port (rear), audio line-out port (rear), headphone-out port (bottom)

Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor AW3225QF: $1,199 @ Dell plus $250 Dell eGift card



Overview: This model isn't on sale, but it comes with a $250 Dell eGift card to use later. This pricey model produces stunning visuals. Dell bills this as the first 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor, which accounts for its higher price. But for that money, you get full UHD 3840 x 2160 resolution at 240Hz (DSC enabled and visually lossless). It also has Dolby Vision HDR for outstanding colors during cinematic and gaming entertainment. Features: 32-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) QD-OLED display, 240Hz refresh, 0.03ms response time, 1700R curve, Nvidia G-Sync compatible, height, swivel, tilt, blue light reduction, 99% DCI-P3, 1000 cd/m2 (typical and HDR peak) brightness, DisplayPort (HDCP 1.4 and 2.3), 2x HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 1.4 and 2.3, and one port supports eARC for Dolby Atmos pass-through), USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-B upstream port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A downstream port (front), USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C downstream port, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A downstream port

Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor AW3423DW: $1099 $799 @ Dell



Overview: This favorite monitor is now marked down on clearance, and because of that, you can save $300 over its regular $1,099. This is a great deal and the best price we've seen for the Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor AW3423DW. It's an excellent choice for its wide color gamut and immersive curvature. Features: 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) display, QD-OLED panel, 175Hz refresh rate (DisplayPort), 100Hz (HDMI), 0.1ms response time, 250 cd/m2 brightness, Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate, 149% sRGB (CIE 1931),USB 3.2 Gen 1 hub, 99.3% DCI-P3, blue light reduction, height, swivel, tilt, slant, 2x HDMI 2, DisplayPort 1.4, 4x USB 3.2 Gen1 downstream, 1 X USB 3.2 Gen1 upstream, audio line-out, headphone-out Price check: Amazon $799