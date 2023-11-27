13 Cyber Monday monitor deals — Save up to $1,300 on Samsung, LG and Alienware

Cyber Monday is TODAY, Nov. 27, 2023, and with the end of the dealsapalooza in sight, people are snapping up the best discounts on top products from laptops to phones. Now is the best and probably last time this year you can score an epic deal on a monitor.

Whether you're looking for a gaming monitor, a professional monitor for video or photo-editing, or an overall productivity monitor, we have it all here for you to consider. As someone who lived with a one-monitor setup for a long time — let me tell you that it felt like the dark ages. Dual monitors are superior, even if it's a cheap one, so if I had a recommendation, it'd be that.

The monitor displayed in the photo above is the Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20, which is available for $425 at Amazon.

Here are the best Cyber Monday monitor deals available now. Cyber Monday is ending soon, so snag a monitor while you can.

Cyber Monday monitor deals

21.5" Acer EK220Q Monitor: $139 $69 @ BestBuy

Save on this beautiful Acer space-saving monitor. With a 21.5-inch 1920 x 1080 FDH LCD screen, you can enjoy quality graphics from even the smallest living quarters. Plus, limit screen tearing with FreeSync technology and a 100Hz refresh rate. Enjoy the best possible graphics with a HDMI connection port.

LG 27" FreeSync Monitor: $169 $129 @ Best Buy

Save on the LG 27-inch AMD FreeSync Monitor (27MQ44B-B), its biggest discount yet. Enjoy crisp, vibant color and clarity on a virtually borderless 1080p panel with 75Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time. AMD FreeSync ensures smooth viewing whether you're streaming content or gaming.

HP 27h 1080p Monitor: $229 $132 @ Amazon

Save on the HP 27h 27-inch FHD monitor. It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel 75Hz IPS panel, built-in dual 2W speakers and AMD FreeSync. This means you can count on smooth, fluid graphics in clear detail whether you're streaming content of gaming.

HP M32f 32" FHD Monitor: $309 $189 @ Best Buy

Save on this 32-inch HP Full HD monitor with FreeSync. Save an extra $10 if with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. This computer monitor features a 1920 x 1080 300-nit panel with 178 degrees of ultra-wide viewing angles. AMD FreeSync ensures stutter and distortion-free viewing. Price check: HP $199

27" Dell G2723HN Monitor: $259 $199 @ Walmart

Save on this 27-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD monitor. With a refresh rate of 165Hz and AMD FreeSync technology, this is an excellent beginner monitor for gaming or media lovers. Connect multiple devices with two HDMI ports as well as one DisplayPort 1.2 port.

Samsung ViewFinity UJ59 32" 4K Monitor: $339 $269 @ Amazon

Save on the 32-inch Samsung ViewFinity 32" Monitor. It features a massive 32-inch (3840 x 2160) 270-nit panel with 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. Connectivity options include 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x DisplayPort, and 1 x headphone port.

34" LG UltraGear Curved Monitor: $399 $339 @ Amazon

Save on this 34-inch curved LG UltraGear monitor. If you're wanting to take the plunge into upgrading to a curved monitor setup, the LG UltraGear Curved Monitor line is an excellent starting point. Offering a 21:9 aspect ratio at QHD is already tempting enough, but add in a native 160Hz refresh rate and a 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum? That leaves no room to deny such a deal.



Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20: $769 $425 @ Amazon

Save on this 27-inch professional Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20 4K monitor. If you want a high-quality monitor designed for video-editing and photo-editing, this is the one for you. It features a 3840 x 2160 display clocked at 60Hz with a 4ms response time. It features 450 nits of brightness and DisplayHDR 400.

32" Samsung M80C Monitor: $699 $499 @ Samsung

Save on this smart monitor by Samsung. Bringing you gorgeous graphics on its 32-inch 3840 x 2160 4K LED display. Customize your viewing experience thanks to tiltable and height-adjustable hardware. Available in multiple colors, you can match your personal style while also accessing your PC remotely or via the multiple ports, including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, micro HDMI, and more.

Alienware 38" WQHD+ Curved Monitor: $999 $719 @ B&H

Lowest price! Save on the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) wit G-Sync. In our Alienware 38 AW3821DW review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its bright, vivid ultra-wide 4K panel, high refresh rate and fast response time. It features a huge 37.5-inch WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) 144Hz Nano IPS panel with 2300R curvature, 1ms response, 450 nits of brightness and DisplayHDR 600 support. Price check: Amazon $999 | Dell $999

32" Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K Monitor: $1,299 $849 @ Amazon

Save on this classic addition to any gaming setup. Slay your enemies with this 3,840 x 2,160 QLED display, sporting 165Hz refresh rates with just 1 millisecond response times with a 1000R panel, designed to match the curvature of the human eye. Enjoy smoother graphics with AMD FreeSync Premium and G-Sync capabilities.

45" LG UltraGear Curved OLED Monitor: $1,699 $1,199 @ BestBuy

Save on this gorgeous 45-inch curved BestBuy exclusive monitor. Track down your foes with ease thanks to a stunning OLED display offering a 240Hz refresh rate with a response time of just 0.03 milliseconds. Not only that, it's also compatible with NVIDIA’s G-Sync software which minimizes screen tearing while gaming. Gather your devices together with two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, two USB-A ports, and a USB-B port.