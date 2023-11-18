5 Black Friday gaming accessory deals for under $80

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023, but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. If you're someone looking to upgrade their gaming setup with accessories and peripherals, the best time to shop is Black Friday.

We've gathered a shortlist of all the gaming accessories you need to get that competitive edge and more immersive experience. You might not need everything here, so pick and choose.

Here are 5 Black Friday gaming accessory deals you can get right now.

Gaming headset: JBL Quantum 610

When we talk about gaming headsets, it's easy to forget about JBL -- despite its notorious quality in speakers, the gaming scene has been overwhelmed by Razer, SteelSeries, HyperX, and others. But you'd be remiss to miss out on this epic JBL Quantum 610 deal.

JBL Quantum 610 Headset: $149 $74 @ Amazon

With its 50mm drivers, memory foam ear cups, 7.1 Surround Sound, and 40-hour battery, the JBL Quantum 610 is an excellent gaming headset for that sweet low price. It works wirelessly with PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

At 50% off, questions about the cost vs. quality go completely out the window. The JBL Quantum 610 offers 50mm audio drivers, which is one of the highest standard sizes you'll see in gaming headsets.

To top that off, the JBL Quantum 610 features 7.1 Surround Sound, 40 hours of battery, and it works with PC, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Did we mention it's wireless? That means there won't be any strings on you thanks to a 2.4GHz USB receiver.

Gaming keyboard: HyperX Alloy Elite 2

Do you have one of those old black HP keyboards that you're dragging through intense gaming sessions? Do the WASD keys even have that white font on it anymore? Upgrade your keyboard game with the HyperX Alloy Elite 2.

HyperX Alloy Elite 2: $129 $69 @ Amazon

Save on the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 keyboard. We've played around with the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 and loved its comfortable key switches, dazzling RGB lighting, and discrete media keys. It packs everything a gamer could ever want in a keyboard and full design.

The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 is a full keyboard with a numpad and discrete media keys at the top. It features per-key RGB lighting as well as a light bar. Its HyperX Mechanical switches are punchy and responsive, and thanks to the keyboard's steel frame, it feels sturdier than most to type on.

You also get a USB 2.0 pass-through port at the top, onboard profiles, anti-ghosting, and full N-key rollover.

Gaming mouse: Razer Basilisk Ultimate

I absolutely love the Razer Basilisk Ultimate. It's one of the best gaming mice I've ever used. And if you were to get at least one thing on this list, I absolutely recommend it be the Razer Basilisk Ultimate.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate: $149 $79 @ Amazon

This ultra-responsive gaming mouse can reach a DPI sensitivity of a pretty incredible 20,000. That's obviously overkill for all but the most hardcore first-person shooter fans, but crank those settings down a little and it proves to be a brilliant peripheral for daily computing tasks.

With the Razer Basilisk Ultimate, you get an unstoppable gaming mouse that features a 20K DPI optical sensor, 11 programable buttons, and 100 hours of battery life.

Those aren't even the best features -- I'm obsessed with the adjustable scroll wheel. Whether you're navigating web pages or scrolling through your inventory of weapons, getting the right speed down is the difference between life and death. Well, maybe not the web pages.

Gaming controller: PS5 DualSense

The best PC gaming controller is now cheaper than its rival -- get the PS5 DualSense for less than $50. That's an excellent deal for those that are aiming to add a player two to the list this holiday season.

Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: $74 $49 @ Amazon

Save $25 on the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. It features dual analog sticks, a d-pad, and game buttons. There's also a built-in mono speaker, mic array and six-axis motion sensor system incorporated into its design. Walmart has it for the same price.

The PS5 DualSense is without a doubt the best modern gaming controller. Between its adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, the DualSense sold me at first sight -- or rather, first touch.

And yes, before you ask, all those neat PS5 features do work on PC for the games that feature them. However, you do need to have the controller plugged in to experience it. Regardless, the controller works wirelessly for those that don't care about adaptive triggers or haptic feedback.

Gaming microphone: Blue Yeti Nano

Do you really need a microphone if you're just gaming with friends? YES! For the love of the Forgotten Realms, yes! No one wants to hear your breathing or your crappy background noise. Stop it. Love your friends. Get a better microphone.

Blue Yeti Nano USB: $99 $79 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save on the Blue Yeti Nano, the little baby sibling of the Blue Yeti X — our favorite USB microphone. Capture legendary Blue broadcast sound with exceptional presence and detail for podcasting, YouTube productions, game streaming, conference calls and voice-over work.

The Blue Yeti Nano is the best USB microphone you can buy for under $80 right now. With this microphone, you get two polar patterns -- cardioid and omni, but if you're alone you'll likely just use cardioid.

This is a major step-up from anything you'd find in a gaming headset. It even features an internal shock mount, so your voice sounds clean and stable. And if the microphone doesn't sound the best out of the box, you can adjust the settings in the Blue VOICE app.