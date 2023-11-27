5+ Samsung Galaxy Tab Cyber Monday deals that are out of this world!

Cyber Monday 2023 deals are live and kicking, and we're tirelessly hunting for the best ones available. If you're looking to add to your mobile tech menagerie this year, there's no better time than now to treat yourself to a new tablet. Trying to find a quality iPad alternative can be a daunting task, but Samsung comes in swinging as a top contender with their Galaxy Tab line.

Recently, Samsung released their newest S9 tablet line; the S9, S9 Plus, and S9 Ultra. Thanks to this, we're excited to see incredibly generous price cuts on last year's S8 lineup. Not only that, but the more lightweight, casual A8 Tab line is also seeing great discounts, which is great news for parents looking to upgrade their child's tablet without taking too much of a chunk out of their holiday budget.

You may even find that the newest models continue to dip in price as we speak. Check out the deals we've uncovered for you below.

Best Cyber Monday 2023 Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $699 $499 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S8. It features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS LCD display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage and massive 8,000mAH battery. Price Check: Samsung $499

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus: from $1119 $999 @ Samsung

Get a free memory upgrade when buy the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus from Samsung. This tablet has a 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Over the entry level model, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is powered by a bigger 10,090mAH battery. Price Check: Amazon $999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $699 @ Samsung

Save $400 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at Samsung, plus up to an additional $400 with qualifying trade-in. This iPad Pro rival tablet packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery. Price Check: $949 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $329 $179 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the 128GB model Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, 45% off! If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. If you're on a smaller budget, prices start at $149 for the base Galaxy Tab A8 with 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage — expandable via microSD. Price Check: Samsung $199

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $159 $99 @ Samsung

Save $60 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, it's lowest price yet! Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share. Price Check: Walmart $99

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra : $1,319 $1,199 @ Samsung

Get a free storage upgrade on the Galaxy Tab S9 which saves you $120. It has an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing, 512GB of storage, and 8,400mAH battery.