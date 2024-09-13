Wow! Samsung just dropped its Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC to $899
Take $450 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC
Launched back in June of this year, the Galaxy Book 4 is Samsung's first Copilot+ PC. Rarely discounted, the Discover Samsung fall sale just dropped it to a stellar price.
For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge for just $899. That's a whopping $450 off its normal price of $1,350 and the kind of laptop deal you typically only see around the holidays.
To drop its price, scroll down the page and you'll see Samsung Trade-in. Select the button that reads No, Get $450 Samsung Instant Savings and your discount will automatically be applied at checkout.
Alternatively, you may choose the Yes, trade-in button and save up to $500 when you swap your old laptop or phone for a shiny new Galaxy Book Edge 4. If you have a Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or iPhone 15 Pro Max to sell, Samsung will take it off your hands for $500.
We're currently in the middle of reviewing the Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC, however, it's safe to say Apple should be worried about this one. In our performance tests, the Galaxy Book Edge 4 surpassed the M3 MacBook Pro.
At a rare $450 off, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is at its lowest price to date and worth considering if you're on the hunt for a new laptop.
Best Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge deal
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge
Was: $1,349
Now: $899 @ Samsung
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $450 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge during the Discover Samsung fall sale.
Features: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, Fingerprint Reader, backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Home
Release date: June 2024
Price history: This is the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge's lowest price ever.
Price comparison: Best Buy $899
Reviews consensus: Our brands praise the Galaxy Book 4 Edge for its portability, powerful performance, gorgeous OLED touchscreen, and ample array of ports. We're currently in the process of testing this Samsung Copilot+ PC. So far, it's already shaping up to be a formidable MacBook Pro alternative. In our lab's Geekbench 6 overall performance test, the laptop's Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU crushed Apple's M3 Chip which powers the MacBook Pro.
Laptop Mag: In progress | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You prioritize portability, performance, and on-board connectivity Or, if you want a touchscreen laptop with an OLED display and backlit keyboard.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for general use or a laptop for graphics-demanding tasks like AAA gaming, video editing, and 3D rendering. See our recommended best laptops for every use case.
