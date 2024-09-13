Wow! Samsung just dropped its Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC to $899

Launched back in June of this year, the Galaxy Book 4 is Samsung's first Copilot+ PC. Rarely discounted, the Discover Samsung fall sale just dropped it to a stellar price.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge for just $899. That's a whopping $450 off its normal price of $1,350 and the kind of laptop deal you typically only see around the holidays.

To drop its price, scroll down the page and you'll see Samsung Trade-in. Select the button that reads No, Get $450 Samsung Instant Savings and your discount will automatically be applied at checkout.

Alternatively, you may choose the Yes, trade-in button and save up to $500 when you swap your old laptop or phone for a shiny new Galaxy Book Edge 4. If you have a Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or iPhone 15 Pro Max to sell, Samsung will take it off your hands for $500.

We're currently in the middle of reviewing the Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC, however, it's safe to say Apple should be worried about this one. In our performance tests, the Galaxy Book Edge 4 surpassed the M3 MacBook Pro.

At a rare $450 off, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is at its lowest price to date and worth considering if you're on the hunt for a new laptop.

Best Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge deal