Walmart Presidents Day sale 2024: 17 best tech and gaming deals I recommend

Walmart's Presidents Day sale has the kind of discounts you typically only see during the holidays. It's an opportune time to score epic deals on tech and gaming including laptops, tablets, audio, wearables and more.

As part of the sale, you can snag the Asus TUF Gaming A17 RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop for $1,349. It typically fetches $1,799, so that's a whopping $450 in savings. This is the lowest price we've seen for this TUF Gaming A17 configuration. In fact, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals of 2024 so far. We didn't get to test this release, however, the 2020 Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2020) earned a 4 out of 5-star rating from us for strong performance and graphics as well as solid battery life.

And that's just one of Walmart's best Presidents Day weekend deals. See more of my favorite tech and gaming deals from Walmart below. Be sure to visit our Presidents Day sales hub for all the best deals right now.

Walmart Presidents Day deals

Laptops

Asus TUF Gaming A17 RTX 4070: $1,799 $1,349 @ Walmart

Newegg via Walmart takes $450 off the 2023 Asus TUF Gaming A17 laptop. It packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory.

Acer Chromebook 315 w/ Sleeve: $179 $149 @ Walmart

Save $30 on this Acer Chromebook 315 and laptop sleeve bundle. This is one of the best laptops to buy if you want a personal computer for basic tasks. It's ideal for creating docs, web browsing and streaming content. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

HP Stream 14 Laptop: $229 $169 @ Walmart

Save $30 on the HP Stream 14 during Walmart's Presidents Day sale. One of the best laptops to buy on a budget, it's great for browsing the web, streaming and other basic tasks. Powered by Windows 11 in S mode, this HP laptop is optimized for speed and security. Features: 14-inch HD display, Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, Windows 11 Home (S mode)

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $449 @ Walmart

Save $150 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad 9: $329 $249 @ Walmart

Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $249

Headphones

Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199 $149 @ Walmart

Save $30 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro. IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, the Pixel Buds Pro are great for workouts. In our Pixel Buds Pro review, we praise their comfortable, lightweight design, great audio performance, and powerful noise-cancellation. The Pixel Buds Pro lasted 6 hours and 43 minutes during testing which is on par with Google's estimated 7 hours. Features: Custom 11mm drivers, Volume EQ, Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal design, transparency mode, 11 hours of battery life (up to 31 hours with charging case), Google Assistant integration, beamforming mics, capacitive touch controls

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $89 @ Walmart

Save $40 on the AirPods 2 with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Smartwatches

Apple Watch SE 2: $229 $189 @ Walmart

Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app. Walmart also offers the Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS + LTE) is on sale for $239 ($50 off).

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: $429 $359 @ Walmart

Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 9. It features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: $65 $53 @ Walmart

Save $12 on the Xbox Wireless Controller in Astral Purple colorway. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Gaming Mouse: $160 $117 @ Walmart

Save $43 on the Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse. This premium quality mouse features a lightweight, compact design and 70-hour battery life on a full charge. In our Logitech G Pro X Superlight review, we gave it a stellar rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its solid build quality, smooth gliding performance, and lightweight design.

Presidents Day Video Game Deals: up to 70% off @ Walmart

Save up to 70% on select video games for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Prices start at $13 for Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed for Xbox. Save on top rated games like NBA 2K24, Just Dance 2024 and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Gaming Headset: $139 $109 @ Walmart

Lowest price! Save $30 on the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ gaming headset. It features 360-degree spatial audio support for PC and PS5 gaming. Its bidirectional retractable noise-cancelling microphone ensures crystal- clear in game chat while its adjustable ski-goggle band provides comfort during long periods of wear. Features: 40mm driver, up to 30-hour battery life, 360-degree spatial audio support for PC and PS5, includes low-latency 2.4 GHz USB-C dongle

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Xbox Series X: $69 $49 @ Walmart

Save $20 on the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Experience the epic wonders of the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen continent of Pandora. Journey through beautiful yet unpredictable open world regions, where lowering your guard can lead to deadly mistakes.

TVs & soundbars

onn. 55-inch 4K LED TV: $238 $198 @ Walmart

Save $40 on the 55-inch onn. 4K LED Roku Smart TV. Enjoy access to live TV channels, movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more on a customizable home screen. onn. This Vesa mount compatible TV features a 55 inch 4K (2160p) LED panel at 60Hz. It's outfitted with three HDMI ports for connecting external devices like a game console or laptop.

Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV: $4,297 $2,797 @ Walmart

Save $1,500 on this 85-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV. When you're not watching, this stunning display's Art Mode transforms into a beautiful work of art and conversation piece. Artfully designed to sit flush against the wall and look like a framed painting or photo, The Frame accents any décor.