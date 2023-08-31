Walmart Labor Day sale 2023: Best deals on laptops, tablets, PC gaming and more

Walmart's Labor Day sale includes discounted prices and rollback deals on electronics. Many of which offer the lowest prices of the summer on select laptops, tablets, PC gaming, and more.

If you're looking for a budget laptop or Chromebook alternative, here's a deal for you. Walmart Labor Day savings drops the HP Stream 14 to just $179. Previously $209, it's now $30 cheaper than usual. This is the lowest price ever for this HP laptop and one of the best Labor Day laptop deals out there.

Walmart is also putting its best tablet deals forward for Labor Day. Now is a great time to pick up an onn. tablet for as little as $49 ($10 off) or the excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for just $249 ($100 off). These are two of the best tablet deals you can get outside of the holidays.

Speaking of, outside of Black Friday, Labor Day is one of the best times of the year to buy a new TV. Walmart currently offers deep discounts on select TVs from top-rated brands. Most of the TVs are under $1,000 after savings you only typically see around the holidays. One standout deal offers a 65-inch LG QNED 80 Series 4K TV for $897 ($300 off). It's the lowest price ever for this latest model LG Quantum Dot Mini LED TV. In fact, it's one of the best Labor Day TV deals you can get today.

Shop Walmart's entire Labor Day sale and see our favorite deals below.

Today's best Walmart deals

Laptops

HP Stream 14: $209 $179 @ Walmart

Save $30 on the HP Stream during Walmart's Labor Day sale. One of the best laptops to buy on a budget, it's great for browsing the web, streaming and other basic tasks. Powered by Windows 11 in S mode, this HP laptop is optimized for speed and security. It packs a 14-inch HD display, Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 64GB of storage. It's also bundled 1 year of Microsoft 365 personal for free (valued at $70 value).

Asus Vivobook Go 15: $379 $339 @Walmart

Save $40 on the already modestly priced Asus Vivobook Go 15.This lightweight and compact machine makes it easy to get things done when you're on the move. It has a user-friendly ergonomic design with an ultra-slim bezel 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display. Inside the laptop is an Intel Core i3-N305 8-core, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and 256GB of storage. Featuring Windows 11 Home in S mode, the Vivobook Go 15 is streamlined for speed and security. Windows Hello enables fast and secure logins and a privacy webcam shutter keeps prying eyes away.

MSI Sword 15 RTX 4050: $1,099 $799 @ Walmart

Save $300 on the MSI Sword 15 RTX 40 Series gaming laptop for Labor Day. This gaming-specific PC packs a gorgeous 15.6-inch 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 16 GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Handling graphics is Nvidia's GeForce 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.

Tablets

onn. 7-inch Tablet: $59 $49 @ Walmart

Walmart's onn tablet is a decent Amazon Fire 7 alternative. If you're looking for something under $60 that runs full Android, this is it. Specs-wise, it has a 7-inch (1024 x 600) display, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of microSD-expandable storage. It ships with Walmart, Sam's Club, Vudu and Google Kids Space & Entertainment Space apps pre-installed.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $349 $249 @ Walmart

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's bright, slim bezel touch screen and premium design is perfect for content consumption, sketching and getting things done. It packs a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Price check: Samsung $269

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $529 $426 @ Walmart

Save $103 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE with this Walmart Labor Day deal. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $279 @ Walmart

Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort 45 with this headphones deal. These Editor's Choice Bose 'phones are among the best wireless headphones to buy. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design, and up to 24 hours of battery life.

Bose Headphones 700: $379 $299 @ Walmart

Save $80 on the best active noise cancelling headphones around. Bose's headphones stand out with a sleek design, a slew of useful features and improvements to noise cancellation (for calls and music) and audio quality.

PC & TV Monitors

Acer Predator XB273 Gaming Monitor: $379 $299 @ Walmart

This 27 inch (1920 x 1080) IPS panel with 400 nits of brightness has a 280Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Port-wise, it supplies you with an HDMI 2.0, Display Port 1.2, and a headphone jack. Nvidia G-SYNC compatible, this monitor elevates gameplay to the next level of smooth.

Hisense R6 Series 58" 4K TV: $338 $298 @ Walmart

Save $40 on the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K Roku TV. High Dynamic Range boosts color and contrast whereas the Motion Rate 120 technology ensures smooth, fast action scenes. Powered by Roku TV, it brings you all the joy of TV with none of the frustration. Access all your favorite movies, shows, live TV and more from one place. This means you'll spend less time searching and more time streaming your favorite content.

Vizio V-Series 65-inch 4K LED TV: $1,066 $628 @ Walmart

Save $438 on the Vizio V-Series 65-inch LED 4K TV (V755x-J04). It features a Vizio IQ Active processor, full array backlighting, and active pixel tuning. That simply means it delivers a enhanced, superior picture quality with rich contrast and accurate color. The addition of Dolby Vision/HDR10+ makes images come to life with high dynamic range and color accuracy.

onn. 55" 4K Roku Smart TV: $298 $248 @ Walmart

Save $50 on the budget-friendly onn. 4K Roku Smart TV. Enjoy access to live TV channels, movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more on a customizable home screen. onn. This Vesa mount compatible TV features a 4K (2160p) LED panel at 60Hz and three HDMI ports for connecting external devices like a game console or laptop.

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Red): $64 $44 @ Walmart

Save $10 on the Xbox Wireless Controller in Red colorway. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Price check: Target $44