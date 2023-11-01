Walmart Black Friday deals start Nov. 8 — how to get early access

The Walmart Black Friday deals events schedule is out and reveals massive savings on tech. Weeks ahead of Black Friday, Nov. 24, you can snag huge holiday discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables, gaming gear, video games and more.

Like last year's, Walmart Black Friday "Deals for Days", this year's Walmart "Black Friday Deals" roll out in a series of events. As will all Walmart Black Friday sales, Walmart Plus members get to shop three hours earlier than everyone else.

Upcoming standout deals I like from Walmart's Black Friday sale are the HP Laptop 15 for $399 ($329 off), MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop for $479 ($220 off), Apple AirPods for $99 ($60 off), and Apple Watch Series 9 for $379 ($50 off, just to name a few.

Walmart Black Friday deals events schedule:

Event 1: Online deals start Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET (Walmart+ Early Access runs from12 p.m. ET – 3 p.m. ET) deals continue in stores Nov. 10.

Online deals start at 3 p.m. ET (Walmart+ Early Access runs from12 p.m. ET – 3 p.m. ET) deals continue in stores Nov. 10. Event 2: Online deals start Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. ET (Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET) deals continue in stores Nov. 24.

Online deals start at 3 p.m. ET (Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET) deals continue in stores Nov. 24. Cyber Monday: Deals start Nov. 27

Walmart Plus Membership: $49/year @ Walmart

Save 50% on Walmart Plus on to get early access to Walmart's Black Friday Deals events. Throughout the year, Walmart Plus members get exclusive discounts, access to high-demand product restocks, free delivery on products and groceries, gas station discounts, and more. This offer ends Nov. 8.

For a limited time, Walmart Plus is 50% off and now $49 for one-year. Sign up at walmart.com/plus for free if you don't want to commit right away. Bear in mind, only paid Walmart Plus members get to shop Walmart+ Early Access deals. This offer ends Nov. 8, so act fast.

With exclusive deals and tons of membership perks, Walmart+ helps you save money and time in the long run.

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24 with epic deals on must-have tech for the holidays. Visit our Black Friday 2023 deals hub for early discounts.

See my recommended early Walmart Black Friday deals below.

Upcoming Walmart Black Friday deals

HP Laptop 15: $399 $329 @ Walmart (starts Nov. 8)

Save $70 on the stylish HP Laptop 15-dy2795wm. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch 1080p anti-glare display, Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Integrated SoC graphics. Its 256GB SSD provides fast and ample file transfers and storage. Powered by Windows Home, it's one of the best laptops for students or anyone else looking for a decent budget PC.

MSI GF63 Thin RTX 3050: $629 $479 @ Walmart

Starting Nov. 8, save $220 on the MSI GF63 Thin and get a solid entry level gaming laptop for under $500. Beyond an RTX 3050 GPU, it features an Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Combine this with a 15.6-inch 1080p display with 144Hz refresh rate and plenty of I/O, and this is a great low cost system.

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: $429 $379 @ Walmart

One upcoming Walmart Black Friday deal knocks $50 off the latest Apple Watch Series 9. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $69 @ Walmart

Save $60 on the AirPods 2 with lightning Charging Case at Walmart starting Nov. 8. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Walmart Black Friday deals events schedule