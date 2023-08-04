Verizon is giving away free Galaxy Z Flip 5 phones, here's how to get one

By Hilda Scott
published

Get a free Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Verizon when you follow these instruction

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Galaxy Z Fold 5 phones side by side against a blue background
(Image credit: Samsung, Laptop Mag)

If you're considering preordering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $999, Verizon offers some incentive. For a limited time, new and existing customers can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 5 or save up to $1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (valued at $1,799). On top of that, you get a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB.

We all know that nothing in life is free, so as you probably guessed, there's a catch. To get a free Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Verizon you must trade-in an eligible device in good condition. You must also activate the Galaxy Z Flip 5 phone on a qualifying Verizon Unlimited Plan. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 costs $999, so if you receive the highest trade-in value, the phone is yours for free. Your rebate shows up as credits on your monthly bill over the course of 36-months. 

And to sweeten the deal even more, Verizon is bundling this deal with NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV for free (valued at $449).

This is one of the best phone deals at Verizon, so if you're due for an upgrade, now's a great time to save. Preorder Samsung's new Galaxy Z Series foldables below. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Preorder: $

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Preorder: $999 up to $1,000 off @ Verizon w/ trade-in
Preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at Verizon and save up to $1000 when you trade in an eligible device and activate it on a qualifying Verizon Unlimited plan. Plus, preorder before the Galaxy Z Flip 5 before Aug. 11 and get a free storage upgrade. Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorders ship to arrive by Aug. 11.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Preorder: $1,799

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Preorder: $1,799 up to $1,000 off @ Verizon w/ trade-in
Preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 from $1,799 at Verizon and get a free storage upgrade. Plus, save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 when you trade-in an eligible device and activate in on a qualifying Verizon Unlimited Plan. Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorders ship to arrive by Aug. 11.

View Deal
