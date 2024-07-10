The new Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4060 drops to lowest price ever in early Prime Day deal

Deals
By
published

A badass gaming laptop for an affordable price

Asus ROG Strix G16 deal
(Image credit: Future)

Prime Day is next week, but that doesn't mean you have to wait. Deals are happening right now! And the one on the Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) is one you don't want to miss.

The Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) with 14th Gen Intel i9 CPU is on sale for just $1,546 at Amazon. Previously $1,699, this deal amounts to more than $150 off. It marks an all-time low price for this beast of a gaming laptop with RTX 4060 graphics. 

We didn't test the Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024), but I did review the Asus ROG Strix G16 (G614J), which is last year's model. It's a solid gaming laptop all around. Its performance and graphics gave it a serious edge over competitors. 

However, the display lacked peak brightness, making it less of a star than it could have been. But if you're looking for a long-lasting battery life for your gaming laptop, this baby lasted 8 hours and 49 minutes.

Remember that our testing for the Strix G16 was on the 2023 model so results will vary on the 2024 version.

At over $150 off, the 2024 Asus ROG Strix G16 is at its best price yet. It's worth considering if you're serious about elevating your gameplay. 

Today's best ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) deal 

ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) Was: $1699 Now: $1,546 @ Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024)
Was: $1699
Now: $1,546 @ Amazon
Save $153 on the ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) before Prime Day.

Launch date: 2024

Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024).

Features: Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display with Dolby Vision

Price check: Best Buy $1,699

Reviews: We didn't review this particular model of the ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024). However, last year's model received 3.5 out of 5 stars. It's a solid gaming laptop with excellent performance and long battery life. But its display could be brighter.

Laptop Mag: ★★★½ (2023 model) | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★ (2023 model)

Buy it if: You want incredible performance both overall and gaming. You want a long battery life. You want a springy keyboard.

Don't buy it if: You want a colorful display. You want a thin gaming laptop.

View Deal
