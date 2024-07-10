The new Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4060 drops to lowest price ever in early Prime Day deal

Prime Day is next week, but that doesn't mean you have to wait. Deals are happening right now! And the one on the Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) is one you don't want to miss.

The Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) with 14th Gen Intel i9 CPU is on sale for just $1,546 at Amazon. Previously $1,699, this deal amounts to more than $150 off. It marks an all-time low price for this beast of a gaming laptop with RTX 4060 graphics.

We didn't test the Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024), but I did review the Asus ROG Strix G16 (G614J), which is last year's model. It's a solid gaming laptop all around. Its performance and graphics gave it a serious edge over competitors.

However, the display lacked peak brightness, making it less of a star than it could have been. But if you're looking for a long-lasting battery life for your gaming laptop, this baby lasted 8 hours and 49 minutes.

Remember that our testing for the Strix G16 was on the 2023 model so results will vary on the 2024 version.

At over $150 off, the 2024 Asus ROG Strix G16 is at its best price yet. It's worth considering if you're serious about elevating your gameplay.

Today's best ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) deal