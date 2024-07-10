The new Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4060 drops to lowest price ever in early Prime Day deal
A badass gaming laptop for an affordable price
Prime Day is next week, but that doesn't mean you have to wait. Deals are happening right now! And the one on the Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) is one you don't want to miss.
The Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) with 14th Gen Intel i9 CPU is on sale for just $1,546 at Amazon. Previously $1,699, this deal amounts to more than $150 off. It marks an all-time low price for this beast of a gaming laptop with RTX 4060 graphics.
We didn't test the Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024), but I did review the Asus ROG Strix G16 (G614J), which is last year's model. It's a solid gaming laptop all around. Its performance and graphics gave it a serious edge over competitors.
However, the display lacked peak brightness, making it less of a star than it could have been. But if you're looking for a long-lasting battery life for your gaming laptop, this baby lasted 8 hours and 49 minutes.
Remember that our testing for the Strix G16 was on the 2023 model so results will vary on the 2024 version.
At over $150 off, the 2024 Asus ROG Strix G16 is at its best price yet. It's worth considering if you're serious about elevating your gameplay.
Today's best ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) deal
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024)
Was: $1699
Now: $1,546 @ Amazon
Overview: Lowest price! Save $153 on the ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) before Prime Day.
Launch date: 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024).
Features: Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display with Dolby Vision
Price check: Best Buy $1,699
Reviews: We didn't review this particular model of the ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024). However, last year's model received 3.5 out of 5 stars. It's a solid gaming laptop with excellent performance and long battery life. But its display could be brighter.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ (2023 model) | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★ (2023 model)
Buy it if: You want incredible performance both overall and gaming. You want a long battery life. You want a springy keyboard.
Don't buy it if: You want a colorful display. You want a thin gaming laptop.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.