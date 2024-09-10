The excellent HP Spectre x360 with Intel Ultra 7 CPU is $600 off right now at Best Buy
Save $600 on the excellent HP Spectre x360 14
Best Buy is currently slashing prices on some of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops this back-to-school season. One standout deal offers the HP Spectre x360 14 for $1,229 at HP. Typically priced at $1,899, that's a massive savings of $600.
This is the lowest price I've seen for this particular HP Spectre x360 14. It's also one of the best laptop deals so far this month.
If you're in the market for a 2-in-1 laptop, I highly recommend the HP Spectre x360 14. In our review of the HP Spectre x360 14 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its sleek design, stunning OLED display, excellent performance, and battery life. We were also impressed by its bumpin' speakers and 4K webcam. For these attributes, it's the Editor's Choice 2-in-1 laptop.
So if you want a convertible laptop that functions as a drawing pad or viewing screen, the HP Spectre x360 14 is a wise choice.
Browse Best Buy's entire sale and visit our laptop deals hub for our favorite discounts.
Today's best HP Spectre x360 14 deal
HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 Laptop
Was: $1,899
Now: $1,299 @ Best Buy
For a limited time, Best Buy knocks $600 off the HP Spectre x360 14, one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops.
Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 500-nit OLED touchscreen, Evo Edition Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 2TB SSD, top firing DTS:X Ultra quad speakers, fingerprint reader, HP Wide Vision 9MP IR camera with privacy shutter and dual array mics, HP rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen, Wi-Fi 7, Windows 11 Home
Release date: March 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for this particular HP Spectre x360 14.
Reviews: In our HP Spectre x360 14 review, we were blown away by its impressive performance, battery life and gorgeous OLED display. We loved it so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a 14-inch convertible laptop for productivity, creating, streaming content, and cloud gaming.
Don't buy it if: You prefer a traditional style laptop or PC for graphics-intensive tasks like competitive gaming.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.