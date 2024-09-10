The excellent HP Spectre x360 with Intel Ultra 7 CPU is $600 off right now at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently slashing prices on some of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops this back-to-school season. One standout deal offers the HP Spectre x360 14 for $1,229 at HP. Typically priced at $1,899, that's a massive savings of $600.

This is the lowest price I've seen for this particular HP Spectre x360 14. It's also one of the best laptop deals so far this month.

If you're in the market for a 2-in-1 laptop, I highly recommend the HP Spectre x360 14. In our review of the HP Spectre x360 14 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its sleek design, stunning OLED display, excellent performance, and battery life. We were also impressed by its bumpin' speakers and 4K webcam. For these attributes, it's the Editor's Choice 2-in-1 laptop.

So if you want a convertible laptop that functions as a drawing pad or viewing screen, the HP Spectre x360 14 is a wise choice.

Today's best HP Spectre x360 14 deal