The excellent Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 sheds $350 in epic RTX 4070 laptop deal

The latest Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is one of the best gaming laptops on the market. Powerful enough to replace your game console or desktop PC, this killer machine is at its best price yet.

Currently, Best Buy sells the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 RTX 4070 GPU for $1,599. Normally $1,949, that's $350 off and its lowest price yet. This is one of the best discounts in Best Buy's gaming laptop sale.

It's also one of the best gaming laptop deals of the summer.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 RTX 4070: $1,949 $1,599 @ Best Buy

Save $350 on the excellent Asus ROG Zephyrus M16. We love this gaming laptop for its bright 16-inch display, excellent performance and graphics handling. This machine has a 16-inch (2560 x 1440) 500-nit 240Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

The Asus ROG ZephyrusM16 is ideal for gamers, creators and anyone else looking for a workhorse laptop. This machine has a 16-inch (2560 x 1440) 500-nit 240Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 review, we gave it a high 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our hard to get Editor's Choice Award. We were floored by the laptop's drop dead gorgeous display, sleek form factor and mind blowing gaming performance. Although it tend to head up under strenuous use, it has astounding levels of power which makes it equally suitable for creative pros.

Boasting a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 165Hz panel with 3ms response time and 16:10 aspect ratio, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is a dream to play on. Our reviewer was blown away by the visuals of every environment while playing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Visuals were smooth while fast action fighting and details were sharp enough to spot every wrinkle of the enemies' faces as they met their fate.

Design-wise, the Zephyrus M16's is super-sleek design, from the polished aluminum lid and subtle logo placement, to the cool grills along the rear and sides. Plus, its nifty 180-degree ErgoLift hinge provides adaptable viewing angles.

Asus nailed the ROG Zephyrus M16 in terms of audio. The quad speakers with Dolby Atmos provide impressive clarity, with decent definition — even at high volumes.

Performance-wise, the RTX ROG Zephyrus M16 supports true 4K gaming on the latest AAA titles at 60 fps or higher. In our lab's Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test, our review unit's Intel Core i9-13900H CPU notched a multi-core score of 13,817. It beat the category average and the Alienware x17 R2 (Intel Core i9-12900HX, 13,710).

Simply put, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is a wise investment if you want a powerful laptop for gaming and graphics intensive tasks.