Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ PC hits record low price in early Black Friday deal, save $200 on Microsoft's AI notebook

Amazon takes $200 off the Surface Laptop 7 before Black Friday
The Surface Laptop 7 is Microsoft's new AI-driven Copilot+ PC. For the first time since its June 2024 launch, the Snapdragon X Elite version is seeing its first significant markdown.
For a limited time, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 for $1,399 on Amazon. It normally costs $1600, so that's $300 in savings. This is the Surface Laptop 7's lowest price ever on Amazon. Best Buy offers this same laptop deal to its My Best Buy Plus members.
If you want to upgrade your personal computer sooner rather than later, this is one of the best laptop deals you can get before Black Friday.
In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we rate it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, stellar performance, and long battery life. Although we wish the display were more colorful, its bright, 120Hz touchscreen makes for smooth navigation and media playback.
During real-world tests, the Surface Laptop 7's performance didn't waver no matter what was thrown at it. Our reviewer launched 24 Google Chrome tabs some of which ran YouTube videos while Spotify streaming in the background. The laptop kept chugging along without issue.
If you prioritize battery life, you might be interested in knowing that the Surface Laptop 7 has one of the longest-lasting batteries we've come across in a notebook. It lasted nearly 16 hours ( 15 hours and 44 minutes to be exact) on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. This endurance trial calculates how long the laptop can continuously surf the web over via Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness before tapping out.
At $300 off, the Surface Laptop 7 is at its best price yet. If you want a portable touchscreen laptop with a bright display, high refresh rate, and all-day battery life, the Surface Laptop 7 ticks all the boxes.
Today's best Surface Laptop 7 deal
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $200 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate.
Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Release Date: June 2024
Price history: This is the Surface Laptop 7's lowest price ever.
Price comparison: Best Buy $1,399 w/ Plus | Microsoft $1,599
Reviews consensus: In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life. Sister brand TechRader gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars and named it the Editor's Choice best laptop of 2024.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You pritoritze portability, performance, and long bettery life. Or, if you're looking for the best MacBook Air alternative. The Surface Laptop 7 is ideal for college students, remote workers, and traveling professionals.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop primarily for gaming or a personal computer for casual use. See our best gaming laptops and best laptops buying guides for more options.
