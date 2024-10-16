Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ PC hits record low price in early Black Friday deal, save $200 on Microsoft's AI notebook

The Surface Laptop 7 is Microsoft's new AI-driven Copilot+ PC. For the first time since its June 2024 launch, the Snapdragon X Elite version is seeing its first significant markdown.

For a limited time, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 for $1,399 on Amazon. It normally costs $1600, so that's $300 in savings. This is the Surface Laptop 7's lowest price ever on Amazon. Best Buy offers this same laptop deal to its My Best Buy Plus members.

If you want to upgrade your personal computer sooner rather than later, this is one of the best laptop deals you can get before Black Friday.

In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we rate it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, stellar performance, and long battery life. Although we wish the display were more colorful, its bright, 120Hz touchscreen makes for smooth navigation and media playback.

During real-world tests, the Surface Laptop 7's performance didn't waver no matter what was thrown at it. Our reviewer launched 24 Google Chrome tabs some of which ran YouTube videos while Spotify streaming in the background. The laptop kept chugging along without issue.

If you prioritize battery life, you might be interested in knowing that the Surface Laptop 7 has one of the longest-lasting batteries we've come across in a notebook. It lasted nearly 16 hours ( 15 hours and 44 minutes to be exact) on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. This endurance trial calculates how long the laptop can continuously surf the web over via Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness before tapping out.

At $300 off, the Surface Laptop 7 is at its best price yet. If you want a portable touchscreen laptop with a bright display, high refresh rate, and all-day battery life, the Surface Laptop 7 ticks all the boxes.

Today's best Surface Laptop 7 deal