Snap up the Insta360 X3 action cam for its lowest price ever

The best-selling Insta360 X3 action cam just dropped to $399
The Insta360 X3 is one of the best-selling 360 degree action cameras for good reason. It's compact, easy to use, waterproof, and captures videos up to 5.6K. For a limited time, you can purchase the Insta360 X3 for $399 at Best Buy. Typically $449, it's now $50 below retail and down to its lowest price yet. You may also buy it directly from Insta360 for the same price.
Alternatively, you can get the Insta360 X3 Go 3 Full HD action cam for $339 ($60 off) with My Best Buy Plus. Non-members save $40 which is still a nice discount.
Whether you're a content creator or if extreme sports are your bag, the Insta360 X3 might be the right action camera for you. It's a great little panoramic camera for vlogging, and capturing extreme sports like motorcycle racing, snowboarding, and more. Own it now for its best price yet!
Today's best Insta360 X3 deal
Insta360 X3 Action Camera
Was:
$449
Now: $399 @ Best Buy
Overview: The Insta360 X3 sees first price drop
Features: 1/2-inch CMOS image sensor, 16.59MP, captures videos up 5.6K at 30 fps, shock resistant, water resistant to 33 feet, microSD compatible
Release date: April 2023
Price history: This is the Insta360 X3's lowest price ever,
Price check: Insta360 $399
Reviews consensus: Insta360 X3 reviews from our sister site agree that it's easy to use and offers fun editing features.
Tom's Guide ★★★★½ | TechRadar ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a large sensor, 360 degree action cam for capturing extreme sports or creating content at up to 5.7K video resolution.
Don't buy it if: You don't plan to record extreme outdoor fast action sports or require 5.6K video recording.
