Shokz OpenMove sport headphones hit lowest price yet in Amazon Winter Sale

Amazon's Winter Sale includes new year deals on workout headphones. If you're shopping around for audio gear for the gym or running, here's a deal you'll like.

For a limited time, you can get the best-selling Shokz OpenMove for just $55 at Amazon. That's $25 off their normal price of $80 and the lowest price ever for these sporty headphones.

This is one of the best headphone deals we've seen so far this year.

Today's best Shokz OpenMove deal

Shokz OpenMove Sport Headphones: $80 $55 @ Amazon

Shokz OpenMove are among the sport headphones to buy. These premium open-ear headphones provide and lightweight secure fit which makes them ideal for running. Featuring a wrap-around titanium design and bone conduction technology, they stay in place when you're active. Features: Bluetooth 5.1, open-ear design, wrap around titanium band, dual microphones, PremiumPitch 2.0 stereo sound, water-and-sweat resistant, up to 6 hour battery life.

Shokz OpenMove Sport Headphones are specifically designed to stay in place no matter how rigorous your workouts get. Featuring a wrap-around design and light titanium fit, they stay put when you're active. Incorporated into their design are Shokz's patented bone conduction technology and an open ear design. This means you can listen to your playlist in comfort and stay aware of your surroundings.

Enjoy dynamic stereo sound with rich bass you can easily customize using three EQ modes: Human Voice Mode, Standard Mode, and Earplug Mode. Water-and-sweat resistant with up to 6 hours of battery life, Shokz OpenMove are perfect for gym rats and commuters.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so I don't hesitate to snag these sport headphones for a stellar price.