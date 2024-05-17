Save $500 on the latest Dell XPS 14 with RTX 4050 GPU
Save $500 on the latest Dell XPS 14 with Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU
Dell's Seasonal Tech Event is in full swing with massive deals on its top-rated laptops.
As part of the sale, you can pick up the new Intel Ultra Core 7-charged Dell XPS 14 for $1,699. Usually $2,199, that's a staggering $500 in savings and the lowest price I've seen for this configuration XPS 14. It's one of the best laptop deals at Dell this week.
The 2024 Dell XPS 14 brings the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and Intel Arc graphics to the series. Boasting powerful hardware and a sleek, minimalist, stylish design with a seamless glass touchpad, the XPS 14 is perfect for students, work professionals, and creators.
At a stellar $500 off, the Dell XPS 14 is a wise choice if you're in the market for a capable, travel-friendly laptop. Learn more about the Dell XPS 14 below and browse Dell's entire laptop sale for more options.
Today's best Dell XPS 14 deal
Dell XPS 14 9440 RTX 4050 Laptop
Was: $2,199
Now: $1,699 @ Dell
Overview:
Lowest price! For a limited time, you can save $500 on the new Dell XPS 14 (model 9440).
Features: 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, quad-speakers,1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home
Release Date: March 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the Dell XPS 14 configuration.
Price comparison: Only at Dell
Reviews consensus: The Dell XPS 14 9440 received high ratings across our brands. Our Dell XPS 14 review impressed us with its design, powerful performance, graphics, and solid battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a laptop for multitasking and graphics-intensive creative tasks like video and photo editing with RAW files. The Dell XPS 14 is a solid MacBook alternative for remote workers, college students, and creators.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop predominantly for basic tasks like surfing the internet, emailing, and streaming YouTube. See our best laptops or best Chromebooks buying guides to find the best machine for your use case.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.