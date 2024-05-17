Save $500 on the latest Dell XPS 14 with RTX 4050 GPU

Dell's Seasonal Tech Event is in full swing with massive deals on its top-rated laptops.

As part of the sale, you can pick up the new Intel Ultra Core 7-charged Dell XPS 14 for $1,699. Usually $2,199, that's a staggering $500 in savings and the lowest price I've seen for this configuration XPS 14. It's one of the best laptop deals at Dell this week.

The 2024 Dell XPS 14 brings the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and Intel Arc graphics to the series. Boasting powerful hardware and a sleek, minimalist, stylish design with a seamless glass touchpad, the XPS 14 is perfect for students, work professionals, and creators.

At a stellar $500 off, the Dell XPS 14 is a wise choice if you're in the market for a capable, travel-friendly laptop. Learn more about the Dell XPS 14 below and browse Dell's entire laptop sale for more options.

Today's best Dell XPS 14 deal