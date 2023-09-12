Preorder the Apple Watch Ultra 2 multisport smartwatch from $799

You can now preorder the Apple Watch Ultra 2 starting from $799 at Apple. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display. It's the best smartwatch for pro athletes and anyone else who wants a top-tier multifunctional GPS smartwatch.

Just like the Apple Watch Ultra, the Ultra 2 features a light yet durable 49mm titanium case and leans heavy on health tracking. It features heart rate, blood-oxygen and ECG tracking apps and more. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is 100-meter water resistant, and swimproof. It's suitable for high speed water sports and diving up to 40m. It's also military-grade durable, and dust resistant.

If you want a large display multisport watch and long battery life, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the watch for you.

Preorder the Apple Watch Ultra 2