Next-gen Galaxy AI devices launch on January 22 — get up to $1,300 in savings with Samsung's reservation offer

We're two weeks from Galaxy Unpacked January 2025 and Samsung is expected to announce its anticipated Galaxy S25 Series featuring next generation Galaxy AI.

By now, you've probably seen and heard all the Galaxy S25 leaks and rumors. If we are to believe they're valid, the Galaxy S25 Ultra looks mighty impressive.

Whether you're a Samsung loyalist or long overdue for a new daily driver, you can save up to $1,300 on a shiny new Galaxy device if you act now. Early adopters get a $50 Samsung credit and up to $1,250 in extra savings when Galaxy device preorders open on January 22 at 1pm. ET.

To reserve your next Galaxy device and discounts visit the Next Galaxy Reserve sign up page and enter your name and a valid email address.

Additionally, Samsung is putting extra sweet sauce on its Galaxy AI mobile device preorder deals with an exclusive sweepstakes. For a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung Credit, be sure to tick the box that reads " I would like to enter the sweepstakes" on the reserve page and confirm your age and location.

I've been covering product launch events for more than a decade and Samsung's preorder deals are among the most generous. You can get instant savings outright, an additional Samsung Store credit, and a free storage upgrade as incentives to buy early.

During last year's Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder stage you got double the storage free, a $100 credit, and enhanced trade-in which netted you a higher market values for your old device.

Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked January 2025 launch event takes place on January 22 in San Jose at 1 pm ET. Everyone in invited to watch the live stream on Samsung. com, Samusung Newsroom, and on YouTube via Samsung's channel.

