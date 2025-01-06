Forget the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, nab our beloved Galaxy S24 Ultra for as low as $449 right now

As the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's release date nears, Samsung's enhanced trade-in deals slash up to 50% off excellent Galaxy S24 Ultra — one our favorite phones.

Although Galaxy S25 Ultra preorder deals are expected pre-launch, now is a great time to score huge savings on Samsung's previous-gen top tier phone.

Right now, you can get yourself an unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra for as low as $449 via Samsung's trade-in program. The Galaxy S24 Ultra typically costs $1,300, so on top of the $100 instant discount, take up to an extra $750 off when you trade-in an eligible device. You'll get the maximum trade-in value when you trade in the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Launched last year in January, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still one of the best phones to you can buy in 2025. Intuitive AI-driven functions like Google Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist, and Photo Assist make everyday tasks easier.

Content creators will benefit from the phone's fantastic 200MP camera. It's a fool-proof means of capturing vibrant photos and vividly detailed video recordings, even in low light.

Now up to 50% off with trade-in, the Galaxy S24 is a wise choice if you want to skip the incremental upgrade and save big on a top-shelf Android phone.

Today's best Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,300 now $449 at Samsung Overview:

Save up to $850 on the Editor's Choice Galaxy S24 Ultra with Samsun'g enhanced trade-in offers. The Galaxy S24 Ultra in this deal is unlocked for activation with wireless carriers in the U.S. including AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, H2O Wireless, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Google Fi. Features: 6.8-inch (3120 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery with nearly 17-hour battery life, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1 Release Date: January 2024 Price history: If you trade in a Galaxy S3 Ultra and get the highest value of $750, you'd get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for its lowest price yet of $449. Price comparison: Best Buy $1,049 ($949 w/ activation) Reviews: In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. This top-shelf flagship Android phone features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a new vapor chamber to boost performance and extend battery life. Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★ Buy it if: You're looking for a durable phone with a stylus and pro-grade cameras including a powerful tele-zoom lens. Don't buy it if: You don't see yourselfe using big phone or needing a stylus pen.