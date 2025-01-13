Every Pixel 9 phone is on discount — save up to $300 now on Google's latest flagship

It's mid-January 2025 and the best time to upgrade your phone thanks to new year discounts. Currently, every Google Pixel 9 phone is on sale at Amazon starting from $647.

Save up to $300 starting from the entry model 6.3-inch Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro to the 6.8-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL, to the Editor's Choice Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The most powerful Pixel series yet Google's latest phones are all powered by Google's Tensor G4 processor alongside 16GB of RAM and feature advanced AI. With a Pixel 9 phone as your daily driver, you'll effortlessly search, browse, text, call, and schedule your daily routines smarter.

I've been daily driving with the Pixel 9 Pro XL for 90 days and have zero complaints. It has a stunning display, phenomenal speakers, and navigation is snappy and responsive. And I still can't get over how fast it charges.

What's more, advanced AI enhances the Pixel 9's camera so taking stunning photos and videos is virtually fool-proof.

Interesting enough, these Pixel 9 discounts happen to arrive just days before Samsung's expected Galaxy S25 series launch. Coincidence or a strategic plan to take some of the shine off of Samsung? Either a way, you're saving up to $300 on one the best Android phones around.

As the interwebs keep the timbers of the Pixel 10 rumor mill going, the whole Pixel 9 series is on discount.

Whether you're upgrading from an older model Pixel phone, switching from a OnePlus, Motorola, Samsung, or perhaps an iPhone, here are 5 Pixel 9 deals to consider.

Today's best Pixel 9 deals

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $647 at Amazon Save $152 on the Pixel 9, Google's latest flagship phone at Amazon. Powered by Google's latest Android 15 mobile OS and driven by advanced AI, it's the most advanced Pixel phone yet. Effortlessly search, browse, text, call, and schedule your daily routines smarter. The Pixel 9's dual rear camera array consists of a 50MP wide lens and 48MP ultrawide lens with Super Res Zoom up to 8x. For selfies and video calls, it equips you with a 10.5 MP front camera with autofocus. IP68 dust-and-water resistance, the Pixel 9 supports fast wireless charging and battery share. Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) 120Hz OLED up to 1800-nit display (2700-nits peak), HDR support, Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4 ,700 mAh battery, Andriod 15. Price check: Best Buy $649

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL : was $1,099 now $949 at Amazon One of the best phone deals from Amazon knocks $150 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Google's top tier phone packs a 6.8-inch display, a higher pixel resolution display and the same pro grade triple camera on the back and 42MP front camera as the Pixel 9 Pro. Features: 6.8-inch (1,344 x 2,992) 120Hz LTPO OLED up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 16GB RAM, 128GB of storage, Pro triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 42MP front camera with autofocus, 5,060 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance, Android 15. Price check: Best Buy $949

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: was $1,799 now $1,499 at Amazon Looking to upgrade to a foldable phone and have a pocket productivity device for getting things done? Save $300 on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold at Amazon. It's unlocked so you can BYOD to your existing phone network or switch to a new carrier of choice. Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) 120Hz OLED display up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), opens to an 8-inch (2076 x 2152) OLED Super Actua Flex display (LTPO) up to 1600 nits (up to 2700 nits peak) Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 security coprocessor, 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage (options up to 512GB, Advanced triple rear camera system: 48 MP wide | 10.5 MP ultrawide with Macro Focus | 10.8 MP 5x telephoto lens | Super Res Zoom up to 20x10 and optical quality at 0.5x, 1x, 5x10, 10MP front camera and inner camera, 4,650 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance, Android 15. Price check: Best Buy $1,499