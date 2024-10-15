Best Buy Pixel 9 Pro XL deal takes $100 off with activation on AT&T or Verizon
I've been using the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL for roughly a week and it's the best Android experience I've ever had in a phone yet. It packs smooth performance, great-sounding speakers, a gorgeous display, and long battery life into a premium design.
Since its August 22 launch earlier this year, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is seeing considerable discounts. Best Buy currently offers the Pixel 9 Pro XL for $999 with activation on AT&T or Verizon. It normally costs $1,099, so that's $100 off and one of the best phone deals available now. If you require more room for apps and media files, get double the storage with the 256GB Pixel 9 Pro XL for $1,099 ($100 off) with activation.
If you want to go the prepaid route and don't mind paying for your service in bulk, here's an alternative. Mint Mobile offers the Pixel 9 Pro XL (Obsidian only) for $879 including 50% off 12 months of Unlimited talk, text, and data (valued at $180). This undercuts Best Buy's current price for the phone alone by $120.
The reviews are in on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google's top-tier flagship phone. We didn't get to review it, however, sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4 out of 5 stars. They love everything I also love about the Pixel 9 Pro XL including its bright screen, new AI features, and long battery life.
Whether you want to upgrade your Android phone or switch from an iPhone, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is worth considering. Especially now that it's on sale for under $1,000.
Save $100 on the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL with activation on AT&T or Verizon at Best Buy.
Features: 6.8-inch (2,992 x 1,344) 120Hz LTPO OLED up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage, Pro triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 42MP front camera with autofocus, 5,060 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance, Android 14
Release date: August 2024
Price history: This is one of the best prices I've seen for this phone with no trade-in,
Price check: Amazon $1,099 | Google Store $1,099 | Mint Mobile $879 (includes 12 months of Unlimited service)
Reviews: Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a premium phone with a bright display that takes excellent photos and offers the best Android experience in a smartphone.
Don't buy it if: You want a simple phone solely for calling, texting, and internet browsing.
