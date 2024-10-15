Best Buy Pixel 9 Pro XL deal takes $100 off with activation on AT&T or Verizon

I've been using the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL for roughly a week and it's the best Android experience I've ever had in a phone yet. It packs smooth performance, great-sounding speakers, a gorgeous display, and long battery life into a premium design.

Since its August 22 launch earlier this year, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is seeing considerable discounts. Best Buy currently offers the Pixel 9 Pro XL for $999 with activation on AT&T or Verizon. It normally costs $1,099, so that's $100 off and one of the best phone deals available now. If you require more room for apps and media files, get double the storage with the 256GB Pixel 9 Pro XL for $1,099 ($100 off) with activation.

If you want to go the prepaid route and don't mind paying for your service in bulk, here's an alternative. Mint Mobile offers the Pixel 9 Pro XL (Obsidian only) for $879 including 50% off 12 months of Unlimited talk, text, and data (valued at $180). This undercuts Best Buy's current price for the phone alone by $120.

The reviews are in on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google's top-tier flagship phone. We didn't get to review it, however, sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4 out of 5 stars. They love everything I also love about the Pixel 9 Pro XL including its bright screen, new AI features, and long battery life.

Whether you want to upgrade your Android phone or switch from an iPhone, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is worth considering. Especially now that it's on sale for under $1,000.

Today's best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deals