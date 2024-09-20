I'm due for an upgrade, here is the Pixel 9 Pro XL deal I'm considering

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has been on my radar since it hit the market on August 22, 2024. I've always said I would ride with my Samsung Galaxy S20 FE until the wheels fell off and here we are. Android security updates will end for my trusty Galaxy S20 FE on Oct. 2 and after three years of use, it's time to buy a new phone.

Right now I'm considering waiting for Galaxy for the Galaxy S24 FE which is rumored to launch soon or buying the Pixel Pro 9 XL from Mint Mobile.

For a limited time, I can get the base model Pixel 9 Pro XL for $699 ($400 off) and one year of Mint Mobile's unlimited premium wireless service for just $15 per month ($180). Sure, I'd have to spend $870 outright, but in the long run, I'd save $709 with this deal. The Pixel 9 Pro XL normally costs $1,099 unlocked, and my monthly Metro By T-Mobile bill costs $40/month ($480/year).

Best Pixel 9 Pro XL deal

After Mint Mobile's promotion ends, I'd pay $30/month ($380/year) for the Unlimited Plan. Since Mint Mobile runs the same network as Metro by T-Mobile, I'd spend less for the same service. Or, if for any reason, I decide to go back to monthly payments instead of forking over $360 outright, I can always bring my phone back to Metro by T-Mobile.

By comparison, I can get a free 256GB model Pixel 9 Pro XL (valued at $1,200) from T-Mobile via trade-in but there's a catch. I would have to activate the phone on at least a T-Mo's Go5G Plus plan which costs $90/month ($1,080/year). That's six times the cost of Mint Mobile's current $15/month offer and too rich for my blood. For me, prepaid is life. This is the way.

If you're looking for a price break on the Pixel 9 Pro XL and aren't opposed to prepaid carriers, Mint Mobile's Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is one of the best you can get.