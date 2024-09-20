I'm due for an upgrade, here is the Pixel 9 Pro XL deal I'm considering
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has been on my radar since it hit the market on August 22, 2024. I've always said I would ride with my Samsung Galaxy S20 FE until the wheels fell off and here we are. Android security updates will end for my trusty Galaxy S20 FE on Oct. 2 and after three years of use, it's time to buy a new phone.
Right now I'm considering waiting for Galaxy for the Galaxy S24 FE which is rumored to launch soon or buying the Pixel Pro 9 XL from Mint Mobile.
For a limited time, I can get the base model Pixel 9 Pro XL for $699 ($400 off) and one year of Mint Mobile's unlimited premium wireless service for just $15 per month ($180). Sure, I'd have to spend $870 outright, but in the long run, I'd save $709 with this deal. The Pixel 9 Pro XL normally costs $1,099 unlocked, and my monthly Metro By T-Mobile bill costs $40/month ($480/year).
Best Pixel 9 Pro XL deal
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (128GB): $1,099 $699 @ Mint Mobile + 1 year of Unlimited for $15/mo
Mint Mobile's limited-time takes $400 off the base model Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128GB of storage. Additionally, you get a one-year Mint Mobile Unlimited Plan for $15/mo. (valued at $360). That's $180 for 12 months of service and 50% off its normal cost of $30 per month.
Features: 6.8-inch (2,992 x 1,344) 120Hz LTPO OLED up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage, Pro triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 42MP front camera with autofocus, 5,060 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance, Android 14
Price check: Amazon $1,099|Best Buy $1,099| Google Store $1,099
After Mint Mobile's promotion ends, I'd pay $30/month ($380/year) for the Unlimited Plan. Since Mint Mobile runs the same network as Metro by T-Mobile, I'd spend less for the same service. Or, if for any reason, I decide to go back to monthly payments instead of forking over $360 outright, I can always bring my phone back to Metro by T-Mobile.
By comparison, I can get a free 256GB model Pixel 9 Pro XL (valued at $1,200) from T-Mobile via trade-in but there's a catch. I would have to activate the phone on at least a T-Mo's Go5G Plus plan which costs $90/month ($1,080/year). That's six times the cost of Mint Mobile's current $15/month offer and too rich for my blood. For me, prepaid is life. This is the way.
If you're looking for a price break on the Pixel 9 Pro XL and aren't opposed to prepaid carriers, Mint Mobile's Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is one of the best you can get.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.