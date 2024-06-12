New HP Envy 2-in-1 takes center stage at just $799

For a while now, the HP Envy x360 has been a familiar name in the convertible laptop scene and a strong contender for one of the best 2-in-1 laptops. Thanks to a plethora of summer sales, even the newest HP Envy x360 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop is seeing an impressive price drop, despite being released only four months ago.

At this moment, you can snag the HP Envy x360 14 (2024) for $799 at Best Buy. Packed with features such as a 14-inch FHD IPS touch display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 1TB SSD, and 16GB RAM, this configuration normally goes for $1,099. An impressive discount of $300 is one of the best laptop deals of the season.

On top of these internal specs, the flexible design allows for a seamless transition from laptop to tablet mode thanks to its 360-degree hinge. Plus, with an 89.5% screen-to-body ratio, HP was able to make this 14-inch laptop even more slim and portable, measuring 12.34 x 8.62 x 0.67 inches and weighing just 3.08 pounds. Plus, the touchscreen also supports the HP rechargeable Tilt Pen allowing for sketching, note-taking, and precise clicking in general.

So while you're relaxing at the beach this summer or simply taking a breather away from the heat, don't lose sight of the equally hot deals popping up this season.

Today's best HP Envy x360 deal