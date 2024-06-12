New HP Envy 2-in-1 takes center stage at just $799
The envy of all, this HP 2-in-1 is an unbeatable deal at just $799
For a while now, the HP Envy x360 has been a familiar name in the convertible laptop scene and a strong contender for one of the best 2-in-1 laptops. Thanks to a plethora of summer sales, even the newest HP Envy x360 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop is seeing an impressive price drop, despite being released only four months ago.
At this moment, you can snag the HP Envy x360 14 (2024) for $799 at Best Buy. Packed with features such as a 14-inch FHD IPS touch display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 1TB SSD, and 16GB RAM, this configuration normally goes for $1,099. An impressive discount of $300 is one of the best laptop deals of the season.
On top of these internal specs, the flexible design allows for a seamless transition from laptop to tablet mode thanks to its 360-degree hinge. Plus, with an 89.5% screen-to-body ratio, HP was able to make this 14-inch laptop even more slim and portable, measuring 12.34 x 8.62 x 0.67 inches and weighing just 3.08 pounds. Plus, the touchscreen also supports the HP rechargeable Tilt Pen allowing for sketching, note-taking, and precise clicking in general.
So while you're relaxing at the beach this summer or simply taking a breather away from the heat, don't lose sight of the equally hot deals popping up this season.
Today's best HP Envy x360 deal
HP Envy x360 14 2-in-1 Laptop
Was: $1,099
Now: $799 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $300 on the flexible and portable HP Envy x360 14 2-in-1 laptop.
Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS touch screen, with HP Active pen support, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12 core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, DTS:X Ultra dual speakers, Windows 11 Home
Release date: February 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen on this newly released HP Envy x360 laptop.
Review: We haven't reviewed this device yet, but in last year's HP Envy x360 15.6 (AMD) review, we loved its tactile keyboard and powerful performance. And while the configuration in this deal doesn't sport an OLED display, we have high hopes for it based on our former experience.
Buy it if: You're looking to upgrade an older laptop or Chromebook with a touchscreen laptop that excels at note-taking and doodling.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for basic day-to-day browsing only or heavy gaming. This laptop is more suitable for students and work professionals who want a 2-in-1 machine for taking notes, sketching, or marking up documents.
